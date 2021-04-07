Horoscopes for Wednesday, April 7, 2021

Aries Grab some paper and jot down whatever comes into your head. You'll enjoy organizing your thoughts enough to put them on paper, and some great ideas could be born as a result. However, this isn't the day to judge them because you don't have enough objectivity right now. Besides, evaluating your ideas at this stage will simply make them stop flooding through your mind. Lucky Number 747 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus If you want to keep something a secret, you shouldn't breathe a word about it to a soul today. It will be tempting to drop hints but that could lead to disaster when someone either guesses what you're talking about or persuades you to spill the beans. And it's no good confiding in someone, either, because they may also fail to keep your secret to themselves. Lucky Number 453 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Gemini A friend has a lot to say for themselves today. In fact, they may have too much to say, as you'll soon notice when they keep jabbering on and don't let you utter more than a few words. Does it really matter and is it worth getting in a stew about? Put yourself back in a good mood by devoting some time to an enjoyable hobby or see what's happening in your favourite club. Lucky Number 460 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Cancer Someone is full of advice - the question is whether you want to listen to it, because once this person starts talking they may not know when to stop. You'll hear all about their experiences and it will be difficult to extricate yourself if you're supposed to be doing something else. If you've got to meet a deadline you'll find it easiest to concentrate if you're left alone. Lucky Number 469 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo Someone is very chatty today. It's good fun to listen to them at first, especially if they're talking about their holidays or intellectual topics, but you can have too much of a good thing as you'll discover before too long. On the other hand, maybe you're the one who's doing all the talking? If so, try to shut up and let the other person get a word in edgeways every now and then. Lucky Number 289 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo Someone is taking things much too seriously today. It's as though they've lost their sense of humor and are being ultra-intense. Bear this in mind when talking to them because they need careful handling. Alternatively, you might get churned up about past hurts and problems that come to the surface once again, making you feel wretched or defensive. Lucky Number 185 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra The astrological accent is firmly on your relationships at the moment and it's the same story today. You'll enjoy being with some of the people in your life, or perhaps you'd prefer to be with one very special person. There's an intensity to your feelings that may take you by surprise, especially if you're usually the sort of Libran who prides themselves on keeping heavy emotions at bay. Well, today you're completely wrapped up in your emotions and the experience is quite an education for you. Lucky Number 120 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio Feelings are running high for a certain person today, making them difficult to deal with. They seem to be overheating emotionally, so they're intense, obsessive and easily upset. But maybe they really do have something to be upset about? It may be a pain to listen to them ranting on but they need to let off steam to someone. Lucky Number 985 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Sagittarius The domestic atmosphere is highly charged today, making it difficult to be around the rest of the family or your housemates for long. Perhaps someone is brooding over something they feel strongly about and expecting special treatment as a result. You may also have to cope with painful memories that swim back into the forefront of your mind and leave you struggling to cope with the day's events. Lucky Number 220 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Capricorn There's a strong emphasis on your family and domestic life, and someone can't stop talking. It's OK if you don't have anything better to do except listen, but it will be a pain in the neck if you're trying to get on with whatever is on your personal agenda. All the same, you may also have your chatty moments, especially when talking about the past. So bear this in mind if you see everyone's eyes glazing over while you're rabbiting away! Lucky Number 976 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius To say that a certain person is chatty today is like describing the sea as being slightly wet! This person will barely draw breath, so be warned if you ring them up for a quick chat because you could still be on the phone hours later. Mind you, you won't exactly be short of things to say yourself, especially given the chance to natter away about small, everyday incidents. Lucky Number 279 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo