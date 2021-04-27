Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Talk to someone who comes from another country or culture. You'll be intrigued by their slant on life and could have a fascinating conversation as a result. What's more, sharing your experiences will make you both think and will help you to understand one another better. If you're wondering where to go for your next holiday, you could have a flash of inspiration now.

Lucky Number

662

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You're feeling things with extra intensity today. They've taken on additional meaning, whether that means they've made you extra happy or extra sad. Do your best to maintain an even keel, otherwise you could have a rather difficult day in which you feel tossed about on the stormy seas of emotion.

Lucky Number

931

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Gemini

May 21-June 21

Have you been neglecting your social life recently? If so, make up for it today by getting together with some of your favourite people. You don't have to do anything wildly exciting, because even meeting for a quick cup of coffee or a drink after work will help to cheer you up and make you feel that all's right with the world.

Lucky Number

670

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You need to relax and take life easy today, after yesterday's tantrums. Luckily you're feeling cheerful and gregarious, and you're also ready to say sorry if you think it's necessary. At some point, take a look around your home and see if there's scope for any improvements. They don't have to cost a bomb, either, so there's no need to get carried away and go over-budget.

Lucky Number

951

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Leo

July 23-August 22

You have a big smile on your face and it's making you really popular. As a result, it would be a shame to keep yourself to yourself today unless there's no way round it. Get together with friends or close relatives, even if you're only having a chat in the street or meeting for a coffee at lunchtime. You could also hear some good news.

Lucky Number

478

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Virgo

August 23-September 22

Someone dear to your heart is in a very intense mood today, so they take everything much more seriously than usual. This is okay for a while, but it could wear you down when this person starts to sound like a broken record because there's only one thing they want to talk about. You might also be gripped by intense feelings, especially about the past, making you highly sensitive and on your guard.

Lucky Number

610

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

It's a lively and enjoyable day, dear Libra, and you'll enjoy pottering around doing whatever takes your fancy. Ideally, you should get out and about rather than stay stuck in one place for too long, even if all you can manage is a walk round the shops at lunchtime. A change of of scene will help to keep your brain active.

Lucky Number

908

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Money really gets to you today, putting you in an intense mood where you take things far too seriously. You may also have a tendency to judge others by what they own, because right now you're equating money with power. So if someone has a lot of money you imagine that they've got a lot of clout too. If this describes you, try not to use it as an excuse to throw your weight around.

Lucky Number

246

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your emotions take an intense and almost obsessive turn today, so be warned. Everything will feel more important than it usually does and you might even get worked up about things you normally take in your stride. Think about why this might be and try not to subject your nearest and dearest to a lot of unnecessary drama and upset. It will help to take some physical exercise, such as dancing or a good long walk.

Lucky Number

203

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

If you've been wondering what to buy someone for a present, you'll spot the perfect gift today. You'll want to keep it a secret for the time being but don't worry because this will be surprisingly easy. You might even enjoy the secrecy as you smuggle the item into the house and then hide it somewhere. You're feeling generous but don't spend more money than you can afford. A heartfelt gesture means more than material values.

Lucky Number

540

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aries

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

You've calmed down a lot after yesterday's fun and games, and you feel the need to apologize if you think you went over the top. When you've stopped grovelling you'll enjoy getting together with close friends for a chat or spending time on a favourite hobby. It's a gentle, easy-going day and you'll choose activities that reflect this mood.

Lucky Number

547

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Pisces

February 19-March 20

If you stepped out of line yesterday, apologize and make things better today. This could involve eating humble pie but you won't care as long as it does the trick. It's a great day for lending your support, whether financial or physical, to something that you consider to be a good cause. As far as you're concerned, it will be time and money well spent.

Lucky Number

652

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
