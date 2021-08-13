Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, August 13, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Once again you're in a rather tetchy mood, and ready to lash out whenever you feel that someone's getting at you. You're using words like weapons, but do you have any idea how sharp and penetrating some of your comments can be? Think before you speak or at least apologize if you hurt someone's feelings by being too critical.

Lucky Number

526

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's time to clear the air! The atmosphere is still strained between you and certain people, so you need to do something constructive about it. The best way to do this is to have it out and for everyone to have their say, otherwise the level of tension between you will continue to rise. Try not to use withering sarcasm as a weapon because it won't help one bit.

Lucky Number

884

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The problems of the past couple of days really come to a head, leaving you tense and fraught. It looks as though a blazing row is almost inevitable, in which case you should try to get it out of the way sooner rather than later, so you don't have it hanging over you all day long. Have your say but don't exaggerate or start throwing insults around.

Lucky Number

217

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Cancer

June 22-July 22

There's a lot of tension between you and a special person; one of you wants to impose restrictions or rules on the other one, or perhaps you've fallen out over an issue that you both feel very strongly about. It's a good idea to clear the air but do your best to make this short and sharp, rather than allowing the row to drag on and on and on.

Lucky Number

602

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Leo

July 23-August 22

Once again there's a lot of tension in the air, especially when dealing with loved ones. It's hard to keep the peace with them, either because they're spoiling for a row or you are. You're also feeling defensive and over-sensitive, so you're quite likely to take innocent comments the wrong way. Calm down!

Lucky Number

180

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
Virgo

August 23-September 22

Watch what you say today because it will be very easy to get heated and say the wrong thing. Unfortunately you could really hurt someone's feelings unless you manage to stop yourself in time. You might also put your foot in it when talking to someone about topics that they feel very sensitive about. Try to fit in some physical exercise because this will help you to work off any angst or irritation you're feeling.

Lucky Number

771

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

Someone's shooting from the hip today, making it difficult to be around them for long without catching a few verbal bullets. What's got into them, anyway, and is it anything to do with you? If you are provoking this person in some way it would be far better to realize what you're doing and to admit it than to pretend that it's all their fault. Particular problem areas right now are money, sex and plans for the future, so go carefully.

Lucky Number

382

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

If the atmosphere was tense yesterday it's even more tricky today. It looks as though the only way to solve the problem is to have a big row so you can clear the air and find out exactly what's going on. But beware of a tendency to have the final word because that will simply prolong the argument and make it get increasingly unpleasant. Better to say what needs to be said and then change the subject.

Lucky Number

156

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

A way with words today is not one that you like very much. You don't appreciate what you're hearing. Sly digs are designed to make you feel uncomfortable or is someone looking for an argument and wanting you to rise to the bait. You long to give them a piece of your mind, but will it just make matters worse?

Lucky Number

089

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

A certain someone is on the warpath today, so woe betide you if you get on the wrong side of them. Be prepared for a dressing-down or some uncomfortable home truths. If you're upset about something, get it off your chest, otherwise it will eat away at you and make you difficult company.

Lucky Number

455

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Someone's being very touchy and tetchy today, so it might be a good idea to keep out of their way. Or are you the one who's over-reacting and ready to lose your temper at the drop of a hat? Although you need to get things off your chest, it won't help to let the arguments drag on for too long. Try to make them short and sweet - and don't say things in anger that you'll regret when you've calmed down.

Lucky Number

653

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You haven't been having a very easy time of it, dear Pisces, and today is no exception. Bogged down by chores and duties, you long to cut loose and do something fun instead. Maybe you could come to some sort of compromise, so you can do some work and then enjoy yourself afterwards. Why not ask someone to give you a hand?

Lucky Number

413

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio
