Horoscopes for Monday, September 27, 2021

Aries Someone is being very generous and kind, but after a while you'll be fed up with them. You may even wonder, secretly, if they have an ulterior motive, such as hoping to impress you with their largesse. If you're planning some domestic improvements, keep within your budget and don't be persuaded to go beyond it. Lucky Number 323 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus You'll enjoy keeping busy today, which is just as well as you probably won't have much choice in the matter! It's one of those days when you're juggling several different claims on your time but managing to cope. In fact, you're full of adrenalin and energy, but these will soon turn sour if you spend too long in one place or doing only one thing. You need plenty of variety. Lucky Number 422 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Gemini Money slips through your fingers with no trouble at all today, so be careful if you're supposed to be on an economy drive because you won't want to restrain yourself once you've spotted something you like. You're also feeling extravagant when it comes to buying things for other people, and your generosity will know no bounds. This may or may not be a good thing! Lucky Number 373 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer You're in the mood to spend money today, so be warned. You could easily part with more than you intended because you get carried away, especially if you're buying items for your home or your stomach. For instance, a quick trip round the supermarket for a loaf of bread and a pint of milk could turn into a mammoth hunt for all sorts of edible treats followed by check-out shock when you see how big the bill is. Not good! Lucky Number 463 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Yesterday you wanted to be with other people but today you're much happier when you're left to your own devices. It's a great day for working hard at whatever is currently demanding your attention, especially if you have to get through it quickly or it involves lots of determination and willpower. Don't worry, you'll do it brilliantly. Lucky Number 727 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Hold back when you go shopping today because you're feeling extravagant and self-indulgent. As a result, you'll want to splash out on all sorts of items that you can't really afford or don't actually need. If you're hunting for a present for someone you'll want to give them the best, but that could come expensive. You may have to reach a compromise. Lucky Number 525 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Libra It's a great day for enjoying yourself and doing things that make you feel good, but you'll have to fit them in around your work and other responsibilities. There should be some good news if you're applying for promotion or a new job, and you may even find that you have friends in high places. Lucky Number 703 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio It's a good day for getting on well with other people, especially if you have to work with them or you're part of the same team. You're quite happy to take them as you find them, without wishing they could be different or trying to change them in any way. If you're currently thinking about arranging a long-distance trip, take your plans one step further today. Lucky Number 298 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Watch your spending today! Money could easily slip through your fingers without you really noticing it, purely because you're having such a good time while you're out shopping. If you take a friend along with you for company, they'll encourage you to splurge. You may also find that you've raided the joint account, if you have one, which might not make you very popular. Lucky Number 633 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Get set for a really enjoyable and happy day. You're feeling great and as a result things are going well. It's particularly good for getting in touch with people you haven't seen in a while or for buttering up your boss or superior. Your current good mood will be very infectious, so you'll be popular and everyone will love having you around. Lucky Number 706 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius There's a lot you want to accomplish today and you're going to carry on until you've ticked off everything on your list - or until you collapse from exhaustion! You'll manage to do most things quicker than usual as well, which will be a nice bonus. Don't be tempted to cut corners to speed up the chores, because that could mean you don't do them properly first time around and have to redo them at a later date. And that really will be annoying. Lucky Number 433 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius