A mega-shark’s gotta eat, and so do actors. ‘The Meg’ is the silly result

Shark!
Wait. Let me rephrase that.
SHARK!!!
From the inky primordial depths of the ocean, rising like a rocket toward the light of the surface comes (pause for dramatic effect) Megalodon, prehistoric monster of the deep.
It’s big: 75 feet long. And hungry. Eats whales as hors d’oeuvres.
See it. Fear it.
Hey! You there! Stop that giggling.
Can’t be helped. “The Meg” is too silly for words.
Start with that title. Sounds like something from your spice rack. Scary? I think not.
It’s appropriate though for a silly monster movie released at the tail end of the summer.
“The Meg” pits the humoungo fish against tough guy Jason Statham, who this time out is a little less growly than usual, thanks to the moderating effects of a too-cute-for-words little girl. She’s the daughter of a Chinese scientist played by Li Bingbing, a big star in her native China.
With the movie set in a high-tech research lab off the coast of China and with Chinese capital providing a hefty chunk of the budget, “The Meg” is specifically tailored for the Chinese market, a crucially important component of Hollywood-based movie-making these days.
Statham’s character is a deep-sea rescue expert hired to dive to a sunken submersible crewed by his ex-wife (Jessica McNamee ) and two clownish yahoos (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Masi Oka).
“There is something down here,” someone bleats, and sure enough, along it comes in all its CG massiveness.
Chasing and chomping and gnawing the cast, prompting someone to say, “That living fossil ate my friend” and someone else to declare, “Man vs. Meg. It isn’t a fight, it’s a slaughter.”
Clearly the prey the fish should have snacked on ought to have been the screenwriters. Statham’s character repeatedly jumps into the drink to swim directly at the rampaging monster to either attach a tracking device or to rescue Li Bingbing from its gnashing jaws. Brave? Nah. Stupid is more like it.
In between bouts of bloodshed, director Jon Turteltaub (the “National Treasure” movies) spends an inordinate amount of time setting up a romance between Statham’s character and Li Bingbing’s.
That’s facilitated by the Bingbing character’s precocious 8-year-old kid (Sophia Cai), whom the filmmakers have seen fit to outfit with a costume featuring a pair of little angel wings and shoes with twinkling lights. She’s so precious you can practically feel your teeth dissolving from the sweetness overload.
The influence of “Jaws” is obvious throughout “The Meg,” but where Steven Spielberg brought forth a genuine classic of terror, “The Meg’s” makers have produced a soggy, silly turkey.
The Meg
1 1/2 stars our of 4
Cast: Jason Statham, Li Bingbing, Winston Chao, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, Jessica McNamee
Director: Jon Turteltaub
Running time: 1:53
Rated: PG-13 for action/peril, bloody images and some language
