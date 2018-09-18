Captain Marvel official trailer

Carol Danvers becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.
The Hate You Give official trailer

Starr Carter switches between two worlds: the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the rich, mostly white prep school she attends. The balance is shattered when she sees the fatal shooting of her childhood friend by a police officer.

Mile 22 - Official Trailer

Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least understood unit.. Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.

ALPHA - Official Trailer

"Alpha" is an epic adventure tale that tells the story of how humans and dogs came to have the relationship they do, one of devoted companionship and mutual support. Directed by: Albert Hughes

What Men Want (Official Trailer)

Ali Davis is a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When Ali is passed up for a promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed...until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts.

Police violence is flooding our screens. What’s the impact?

New York Times’s Aisha Harris discusses how representations of police brutality in media changed. She says shows like “Insecure” and “Queen Sugar” sensitively deal with this issue by focusing on interactions’ emotional toll, not the violence itself.

