Submarine movie’s plot doesn’t hold water but the ride is pure whitewater

Ahoy, shipmates. Step aboard the USS Implausible and ready yourselves for a wild and woolly ride beneath the frosty reaches of the Russia-proximate Barents Sea.
We’ll be accompanying doughty U.S. sub skipper Joe Glass (Gerard Butler) as he and his stalwart crew sneak through sunken minefields, navigate squeaky-tight undersea passages and, in coordination with a handful of highly lethal Navy SEALs, go forth to rescue a captive Russian president from the clutches of nefarious coup plotters holding him hostage at a high-security naval base.
Believable? Any of it?
None of it. Not for a nanosecond.
That said, “Hunter Killer” grabs the audience by the throat and speeds ahead while disbelief wallows helplessly in its bubbly wake.
As subs are torpedoed and rocket-propelled depth charges rain down in fiery torrents, Slim Pickens’ “Dr. Strangelove” line about “nuclear combat, toe to toe with the Roosskies” leaps to mind as World War III hovers just offstage.
Director Donovan Marsh and screenwriters Arne L. Schmidt and Jamie Moss pile hairbreadth escape atop hairbreadth escape while mixing in such sub movie standbys as the flooding torpedo room, the rivet-popping passage below crush depth and the “Dive! Dive! Dive!” moment.
Butler is as authoritative as usual in the role of the captain, a working-class skipper who didn’t go to Annapolis but rather worked his way up through the ranks. He makes common cause with a rescued Russian sub captain (the late Michael Nyqvist) appealing to him as a fellow mariner to rise above petty chauvinism and help save the world from the warmongering coup mastermind.
Other performances are solid though unremarkable. Curiously, the worst is turned in by Gary Oldman as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff whose line readings (mostly barks) are as bad as his haircut (weirdly scraggly).
Hunter Killer
3 stars out of 4
Cast: Gerard Butler, Michael Nyqvist, Gary Oldman, Common, Linda Cardellini, and Toby Stephens
Director: Donovan Marsh
Running time: 2:01
Rated: R for violence and some language
Comments