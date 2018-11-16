Latest ‘Fantastic Beasts’ has a lot going on ... too much really

The very air itself is aswirl with black magic in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” Literally.
Billowing sheets of pure incorporeal evil writhe above the streets of 1927 Paris in what is by far the darkest tale to emerge from the imagination of J.K. Rowling. Harry Potter’s creator, who scripted and produced this sequel to 2016’s blockbuster, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” dispenses with the whimsy that infused that earlier picture and dives deep into the dark side of the wizarding world well-known to fans of the Potter tales.
Together with filmmaker David Yates, who directed the final four Potter pictures as well the first “Fantastic Beasts,” Rowling serves up a dizzyingly complex fusion of at least a half-dozen distinct plot strands. Viewers who haven’t seen the original “Beasts” will likely be at a loss to follow and figure them all out.
The principal ones: the fraught relationship between central character Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and his older brother Theseus (Callum Turner); the student-mentor tie between Newt and his distinguished Hogwarts teacher Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law, bearded and warm-spirited); the broken, forbidden romance between Newt’s portly Muggle buddy Jacob (Dan Fogler) and full-blooded wizard beauty Queenie (Alison Sudol); the anguished search of the picture’s most tormented character, Credence (Ezra Miller), for clues to his true identity; the hunt of a French-African wizard Yusuf Kama (William Nadylam) for the murderer of a loved one. All are in the mix.
The most significant strand of all is the mysterious connection between Dumbledore and the ultra-evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), a connection the prevents Dumbledore from going after his arch-enemy and dispatches Newt to track him down instead.
Depp’s Grindelwald is a welcome departure from his quirksome and increasingly precious work as Jack Sparrow and “Alice in Wonderland’s” Mad Hatter. This guy, sporting a spiky white up-swept hairdo that looks positively lethal, has more in common with Depp’s “Black Mass” Whitey Bulger: icy in his cruelty, irredeemable in his wickedness. He’s intent on killing Dumbledore and then leading wizardkind in a war for earthly dominance over ordinary humans, despising them “for their arrogance, their lust, their barbarity.”
Packed with distinctive characters (the foregoing is only a sampling of the vastness of this cast), they are nearly overshadowed by the elaborate special effects. The beasts here are truly fantastic, ranging from a monster made of kelp to a Chinese-style dragon. Newt, the master of such creatures, has his hands full struggling to control them. Redmayne’s Newt is so deferential that he almost fades into the background, even in scenes in which he’s the main character.
The CG-produced visuals are eye-popping and frankly overwhelming. The dining hall of Hogwarts and the Ministére des Affaires Magique in Paris, a vast and palatial glass-roofed wonder, are particular knockouts. You can lose yourself in these images, and it seems, as Yates piles them on atop the other in stunning profusion, that the picture loses its way as well.
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’
3 Stars
Cast: Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Jude Law, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz Director: David Yates
Running time: 2:14
Rated: PG-13 for some sequences of fantasy action.
