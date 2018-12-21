Christian Bales’ performance is worth the price of admission to ‘Vice’

It’s a biopic. It’s an indictment. It’s “Vice.”
It’s the story of Dick Cheney’s life in politics, a life devoted to a quest for power. A relentlessly single-minded, quest that took a one-time, small-town, heavy drinking no-account to the highest office in the land. And, yes, it makes the persuasive (and hardly novel) case that it was Cheney and not George W. Bush who was really running the country during the Bush administration.
Written and directed by Adam McKay (“The Big Short”), “Vice” is anchored by the extraordinary performance of Christian Bale, who totally disappears into the role.
Bale is Cheney in full: smile clenched, eyes icy, voice preternaturally calm, walk heavy, unhurried and purposeful.
All familiar from news footage, all here.
An astonishingly convincing makeup job that adds weight and years and baldness to the actor makes the transformation complete.
It would be wrong to call “Vice’s” Cheney power mad. He’s too cool and calculating for madness to be found in his psychological makeup. He’s formidably smart and, above all, watchful.
“Beware the quiet man,” a character intones. “While others speak, he watches.”
Cheney watches out for the weaknesses in potential rival, and watches out, too, for people who can assist him in his rise to power. Chief among the latter is Donald Rumsfeld, for whom Cheney serves as a low-level staff member during the Nixon administration. (In later years Rumsfeld rose to become Secretary of Defense under Gerald Ford and later under George W. Bush.)
Portrayed by Steve Carell in another of the movie’s very strong performances, Rumsfeld is an abrasive, thoroughgoing cynic.
“What do we believe?” Cheney asks him early in their association.
Rumsfeld laughs harshly in his face.
“What do we believe?”
He thinks that’s the funniest thing he ever heard. Cheney, the quiet student, files that lesson away for future reference.
Cheney’s rise is boosted and shaped by his wife Lynne, played by Amy Adams in a performance as impressive as Bale’s. She’s the one who reads him the riot act early in their relationship in the early ‘60s when he’s a hard-drinking, low-class screw-up She wants something more out of life than what he seems to be offering, and he gets off the sauce and changes his ways so as not to lose her. She’s as ambitious and power-obsessed as he is, and their relationship is encapsulated by a Lady Macbeth-derived pillow-talk scene that is one of “Vice’s” most chilling moments.
George W. Bush has only a small presence in the picture, emphasizing “Vice’s” premise that it was Cheney who was really the prime mover in the administration. Sam Rockwell plays W as a genial dimwit who urges Cheney to be his vice president and refuses to take no for an answer even when Cheney reminds him he was once a White House chief of staff (under Gerald Ford) and a Secretary of Defense (under Bush’s father). The VP would be a step down, he indicates. Then he suggest a “different understanding.”
“I can handle the more mundane ... jobs. Overseeing bureaucracy ... military ... energy ... and, uh... foreign policy.” Sounds good to young Bush. And history was made.
On Sept. 11, while Bush is in the air on Air Force One following the attacks and Cheney is in the Situation Room, handling the crisis, several people in the room refer to Cheney as “Mr. President.” No one, including Cheney, corrects them.
“Vice”
3 stars
Cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell, Sam Rockwell
Director: Adam McKay
Running time: 2:12
Rated: R for language and some violent images
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments