Excessive ‘Aquaman’ pummels the senses with never-ending battle sequences

It seems director James Wan had one overarching goal in making “Aquaman.” His prime directive? Crush the audience into submission.
Sear eyes with garish CG special effects. Bludgeon ears with a musical score set in the key of bombast. Reduce brains to mush with sheer nonstop excessiveness of the movie’s sights and sounds.
Let all who enter the theater know that resistance is hopeless. Submit!
Welcome to movie-as-weapon. Welcome to a picture that is an endless succession of battle scenes, each one bigger, louder and longer than the one that came before. Starting in the confines of a submarine, eventually escalating to a village-leveling donnybrook and culminating in an epic set-to that seems to involve all the fish in the ocean ridden by undersea warriors and dominated by a humongous sea monster that can barely be contained by the boundaries of the screen, the sturm und drang never relents.
Excess starts with the title character played by Jason Momoa. Massively muscled, extravagantly tattooed, shaggy and as bearded as an outlaw biker, he’s a literal bulletproof badass who answers to the name of Arthur Curry. He lives by the code, “I solve my problems with my anger and my fists. I do not work or play well with others.” As comic-based super heroes go, he’s as far from upright Superman and brainy Batman as it’s possible to get and still claim kinship in the DC universe.
He’s also a whole lot less articulate than the average super hero. Much of his dialogue in his many, many fight scenes amounts to “YEEARGGHH!” Repeatedly bellowed at the top of his super powerful lungs as he whomps on bad guys and is whomped upon in return.
He’s got reasons for his rage.The son of of human lighthouse keeper Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison) and the water-breathing Queen Atlanna of the submerged kingdom of Atlantis (Nicole Kidman), he’s the product of, as he puts it, a relationship that never should have been. Atlantis folk despise humans for their polluting and warlike ways (hey, they have a point), and mixing with them is an offense punishable by death. So he’s an outsider, tentatively accepted by people in the surface world — Who in their right mind really wants to mess with that seemingly invulnerable bruiser? — and loathed by the rulers of Atlantis, particularly his half-brother King Orm (Patrick Wilson), who rules the roost down below and doesn’t much like the idea of his “half-breed” sibling potentially muscling him off the throne.
In Arthur’s corner is a redheaded beauty named Mera (Amber Heard) an Atlantean princess who can manipulate water in unusual ways, and a mentor/counselor Vulko (Willem Dafoe, in a man-bun) who taught him all he knows about the martial arts.
Arthur’s mission, pressed on him by Mera and Vulko, is to head off a war between humankind and Atlantis, and to do that he must find a long-lost magical golden trident.
Momoa,from the insouciant way he flips his long locks to the knowing smirk he displays in many scenes, seems to be enjoying himself in the role. Everyone else seems to be pressing too hard, with Wilson being particularly grating, snarling his lines as the chief bad guy.
And director Wan, who has climbed the ladder from the “Saw” franchise to work on the megabudget “Furious 7,” is unrestrained in his directorial style. You’re likely to leave the theater feeling thoroughly pummeled.
“Aquaman”
1 star
Cast: Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Director: James Wan
Running time: 2:22
Rated: PG-13 for sequences of sci-fi violence and action, and for some language
