‘Stan & Ollie’ full of melancholy, deft performances

Twilight has arrived for Laurel and Hardy in “Stan & Ollie.”
After a brief introductory segment set during the comedy team’s Hollywood heyday in the 1930s, the picture jumps forward to 1953 when their particular brand of comedy has gone out of style.
Their fortunes at low ebb, they’ve arrived in England for a low-budget stage tour, performing classic bits from their movies for sparse audiences in second-rate theaters. Things gradually improve as they tour relentlessly and promote the shows with personal appearances at such events as bathing beauty contests.
The old slapstick bits, their timing honed over the years to razor sharpness, still resonate. But the pair are only too aware that their best days are behind them.
“We’re not exactly spring chickens any more, are we?” Ollie says to Stan. But in a wistful voice he tells a member of the public, “Rigor mortis has not set in yet.”
With Steve Coogan playing Stan Laurel and John C. Reilly in the role of Oliver Hardy, the picture’s tone is one of gentle melancholy.
Coogan does a remarkable job of capturing the gracefulness that characterized Laurel’s physical comedy. And Reilly, encased in a fat suit and with face transformed by extensive prosthetics, projects vulnerability and sadness as Ollie tries to come to terms with his failing health (his heart is a source of particular concern) and his precarious financial state (he has a weakness for gambling and is bad at it).
Their relationship is a troubled one, with Stan long having chafed at the unfairness of the studio system, personified by domineering producer Hal Roach (Danny Huston), which didn’t pay them what he thought they were worth. Ollie, meanwhile, is content to just perform and not rock the boat by getting on Roach’s bad side.
Director Jon S. Baird’s handling of this material is low-key and just this side of reverential. During a crucial scene set in a glittery reception in which the two men argue over the nature of their relationship and have a falling-out, no voices are raised and barely anyone around them notices it. It’s the most polite argument you’ve ever seen.
The men’s affection for each other is the glue that holds the relationship together, and Coogan and Reilly’s deft portrayal of that mutual feeling turns “Stan & Ollie” into a mildly affectionate valentine to its subjects.
“Stan & Ollie”
3 stars
Cast: Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly, Shirley Henderson, Nina Arianda, Danny Huston
Director: Jon S. Baird
Running time: 1:37
Rated: PG for some language, and for smoking
