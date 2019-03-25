‘Hotel Mumbai’ is a horrifying tale, full of blood, heroism and too many white characters

“Hotel Mumbai” is a road map of atrocity.
It starts with the landing of a team of Pakistani Muslim terrorists on the waterfront of India’s most populous city on Nov. 26, 2008 and tracks them as they massacre their way from the main railway station through crowded streets, to a popular restaurant, finally ending up at the The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the most luxurious hostelry in the town.
There, for four agonizing days, they hunt and slaughter staff members and guests with AK-47s and hand grenades. The ultimate toll there is around 31. An estimated 450 guests were in the building at the time of the siege. The total of dead citywide exceeded 160, including nine of the 10 attackers.
The number of sites actually targeted was more extensive than shown in the movie, including a second hotel and a Jewish community center. For the purposes of simplifying the narrative, director/co-writer Anthony Maras (John Collee shares screenplay credit) narrowed the focus mainly to the events at the Taj.
The victims, both inside and outside the hotel, are of many nationalities and ethnicities. The terrorists are indiscriminate killers. Men, women, the young, the old, all are murdered. The hotel topped their target list because it hosted many rich foreigners, including Americans. The terrorist leader, who communicates with the attackers via cellphone and is never seen, directs them to seek out the rich and execute them in as public a manner as possible. He’s a sadist and tells the gunmen that the whole world will be watching and that he wants the screams of the victims to be heard around the world.
It’s a horrifying tale, and Maras, a Greek-Australian filmmaker, does not shy away from showing the carnage, from the sight of the terrorists knocking on hotel doors and then shooting all who answer to showing the lobby strewn with bloody corpses.
Amid the scenes of massacre and terror, a tale of heroism emerges as the hotel’s distinguished head chef Hemant Oberoi (a real person, played here by famed Indian actor Anupam Kher), and a waiter played by Dev Patel (an invented character) risk their lives to herd panicked guests into a nearly impregnable hotel safe room. The chef ascribes to the mantra “guest is god”and, by reminding his staff of that belief, inspires them to fight their own fears and help the guests. Patel’s character, a Sikh, has to confront a fearful elderly white female guest who believes his turban is a sign he’s an ally of the terrorists. With sympathy for the woman’s fright, he tries to let her know she’s mistaken.
While focusing on the quiet heroics of the hotel staff, Maras gives what feels like an inordinate amount of attention to the plight of a few Caucasian characters: the rich American father of a crying infant played by Armie Hammer (Iranian-born actress Nazanin Boniadi plays his wife), the baby’s nanny played by Tilda Cobham-Hervey and a mysterious, harsh-mannered Russian businessman played by Jason Isaacs. Fictitious characters all, their behaviors are less than smart and lead them to grief. The father, for example, leaves the safe room in a misguided attempt to try to get to the room where the nanny and his child are hiding, attempting to evade the terrorists who are patrolling the hallways as he does so.
The reasons for putting so much emphasis on these individuals no doubt has much to do with making the picture more commercially viable by appealing to Western audiences. But portraying guests of other ethnicities would have given the movie more balance.
The terrorists, young men in their 20s, are well-trained fanatics whose religion has been weaponized by their trainers and who kill without the least compunction. They’re puppets, guided by remote control by the voice of their unseen leader urging them on via the earpieces all wear. They come from poor backgrounds (one claims never to have seen a flush toilet), and they harbor well-cultivated hatred of the rich and non-Muslim. They view their victims as less than human. Trained to commit monstrous acts, they are monsters.
“Hotel Mumbai”
3 stars
Cast: Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi and Jason Isaacs.
Director: Anthony Maras
Running time: 2:03
Rated: R for disturbing violence throughout, bloody images and language
