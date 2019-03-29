Tim Burton eschews the bizarre and scary to direct a delightful version of ‘Dumbo’

Look up. Look at that.
Time and again throughout “Dumbo,” Tim Burton returns to images of crowds with heads tilted back and eyes rapt at the spectacle of an elephant soaring overhead, propelled aloft by iconic oversized ears.
“You’ve made me a child again,” a man remarks, awestruck at the spectacle.
Just so.
Burton and screenwriter Ehren Kruger have expanded and extravagantly reimagined in live-action form the beloved 1941 animated Disney classic in ways that engender a sense of delighted wonderment.
It’s not quite twice as long as the 64-minute original, and Burton fills the extra time with colorful eye-popping visuals that serve a multi-layered and very moving story.
It’s a perfect fit for Burton, aligning nicely with his affinity for misfits and odd ducks. The man who brought Pee-wee Herman, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, Ed Wood and the Corpse Bride to the big screen is right at home with a sky-riding pachyderm.
This is arguably the most family friendly movie Burton has ever made, of necessity owing to the gentle childlike nature of the title critter. Young kids love Dumbo because he is, in all respects, a kid, a baby actually, with his awkwardness, innocence and yearning for his mother’s love. Handle with care. And Burton does.
His taste for the bizarre is less emphasized here. Scares and surreal moments are kept to a minimum, although one particular surreal scene, featuring giant floating pink bubbles in the shape of elephants ties this “Dumbo” directly back to the original and its famously out-there pink elephants-on-parade segment.
Several other elements link the two pictures, from Dumbo’s winsome blue eyes to the song “Baby Mine,” which was nominated for an Oscar in 1942.
Other elements, like Dumbo’s best buddy, a talkative mouse, and a flock of fast-talking crows, have been jettisoned.
In their place this new “Dumbo,” set in 1919, is built around a human family of two young children, Milly and Joe (Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins), and their father Holt Farrier, a circus performer returning home after fighting in World War I. With Holt having lost an arm in combat and his wife having died in the deadly influenza epidemic that broke out at the end of the war, and with the kids having been raised during their father’s absence by his circus-performer friends, the Farriers are a damaged family. Caring for Dumbo helps them heal.
Dumbo (a computer-generated creation) is himself a damaged creature, being mercilessly mocked at the outset for his outsized ears and being forcibly separated from his mother. The picture, like the original, is about his path to a hoped-for mother and child reunion.
The circus to which Holt returns is a threadbare outfit run by Max Medici, a blustering fellow played by Danny DeVito, stubbly and clad in a stained undershirt at the start.
Everyone’s fortunes dramatically improve when Dumbo learns to spread those ears and take flight, instantly becoming the show’s sell-out attraction. And not incidentally getting payback against noisy taunters in the stands by spraying them with water like a hose from his nose. In this movie, all villains get their comeuppance in a variety of very satisfying ways.
Dumbo’s newfound fame attracts the attention of V.A. Vandevere, a wealthy impresario played by Burton favorite Michael Keaton (their relationship dates back to “Beetlejuice”). With a big white insincere smile and a peculiar white hairstyle, he seduces Max with an offer of making him a partner in his sprawling brand-new amusement park, Dreamland (with its rocket ride, lavish pavilions and Main Street parades, think: Disneyland). The shabby circus is the past,
Vandevere tells Max. The ultramodern Disneyl-, sorry, Dreamland, is the future.
Vandevere’s companion, a strikingly beautiful trapeze artist played by Eva Green, wants Holt to know Vandevere is not what he seems.
Burton’s command of this material and his masterful visual sense makes this “Dumbo” an engaging delight. Like that elephant, it really does soar.
“Dumbo”
3 1/2 stars
Cast: Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins
Director: Tim Burton
Running time: 1:52
Rated: PG for peril/action, some thematic elements and brief mild language.
