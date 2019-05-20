Terry Gilliam realizes his artistic vision in ‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’

Terry Gilliam in London, March 21, 2018. Gilliam's "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" is reaching screens after 30 years, several cast changes and a flash flood. NYT

Terry Gilliam has been trying to make “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” for close to 30 years. After years of trying to secure financing, Gilliam actually went into production of the picture back in 2000 in Spain with French actor Jean Rochefort in the title role. But the production was snakebit from the start.

Noisy NATO jets overhead, a disastrous flash flood that swept through the set and finally Rochefort falling ill and being unable to continue in the role all contributed to the picture closing down after a mere six days of shooting. It was a filmic catastrophe, captured in all its agony in the 2002 documentary “Lost in La Mancha.”

A rational filmmaker would have just given up. Clearly, “Quixote” was not meant to be.

Terry Gilliam is not a rational filmmaker.

He’s a visionary. He’s obsessive. He couldn’t let it go. It was a project too dear to his heart, too closely aligned with his particular artistic sensibilities. Like Quixote, he was fired by a sense of mission to pursue an impossible quest.

In Quixote’s case the quest involved living a dream of restoring the lost age of chivalry. In Gilliam’s, letting no obstacle deter him from realizing his vision.

Quixote, in both Miguel de Cervantes’ classic novel and in all subsequent depictions (Orson Welles unsuccessfully tried for years to film the story) is a madman, delusional, lost in the belief he’s a gallant knight errant.

Gilliam is … persistent. Insanely so. In this case, his mad persistence has paid off. “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote” is real. It exists. And it’s among Gilliam’s very best, right up there with “Brazil” and “Time Bandits.”

Back to Spain Gilliam went to film it, this time with frequent Gilliam collaborator Jonathan Pryce (“Brazil,” “Baron Munchausen,” “The Brothers Grimm”) in the saddle, lance in hand. In the role of Sancho Panza … well, there lies the tale.

Adam Driver plays an arrogant director who once upon a time made a black-and-white student film, “The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.” He cast a lowly cobbler named Javier in the lead. Flash forward 10 years to the present day when Driver’s character, Toby, is now a cynical big-deal director of commercials making a Quixote-derived ad in Spain.

He discovers that Javier has gone insane and now truly believes he is Quixote.

A series of picaresque adventures leaves Toby unmoored and on the run from the cops in the company of the madman who believes him to be Sancho. Atop a mule and wearing a serape, Toby rides in Quixote’s wake, hoping to evade capture by the cops while trying to disabuse the old man of the notion that he is indeed Quixote.

Gilliam deftly shifts back and forth in time, from sections depicting the making of Toby’s student film to the present. In the present, he learns how involvement with that film plunged the shoemaker deep into delusion and set Angelica (Joana Ribeiro), the starstruck 15-year-old village beauty who played Quixote’s love, Dulcinea de Toboso, on a path to prostitution. The making of art has many unforeseen consequences.

The story becomes more fantastical and surreal as Toby and Quixote travel through dusty landscapes of stunning desolation, encountering armored riders straight out of the Spanish Inquisition and a knight in a horned helmet who challenges Quixote to a joust.

Gilliam and production designer Benjamín Fernández and director of photography, Nicola Pecorini, both of whom worked on the aborted 2000 movie, collaborate to give this “Quixote” a grand epic look, with hilltop castles illuminated by flaring sunlight and tapestry-festooned great halls lit with golden hues.

Pryce seems to be having the time of his life playing Quixote as man of ebullient enthusiasm, charging fearlessly into battle against, well, windmills. Driver’s Toby undergoes a gradual transformation, losing his grip on reality as he becomes invested in Quixote’s quest.

And Gilliam, persistent, fearless and fully invested in his material, emerges in triumph from his quest to realize his artistic vision.

‘The Man Who Killed Don Quixote’

4 stars

Cast: Adam Driver, Jonathan Pryce, Joana Ribeiro, Stellan Skarsgård and Olga Kurylenko.

Director: Terry Gilliam

Running time: 2:12

Rated: Unrated; language, violence, adult themes

Note: The movie will only be playing twice at the Grand Cinema in the theater’s 11 p.m. Weird Elephant time slots on Friday, May 31, and Saturday, June 1.