Celebrate ‘the boy who lived’ with a 24-hour movie marathon at The Grand

All eight Harry Potter movies will be shown at The Grand Cinema in Tacoma. AP

“Happee Birthdae Harry!”

The Grand Cinema will throw Harry Potter a 39th birthday party July 27-28.

The party will begin at 11 a.m. July 27 and consists of a 24-hour movie marathon with intermissions to do crafts, have Harry Potter-themed treats and maybe even meet Harry Potter or Hermione Granger themselves.

“It’s going to be exciting,” marketing manager Tanya Tran said. “It’s not just a movie viewing, and I think it’s something magical that happens when you’re viewing it with (other) people.”

Tran said there are about 200 spots available, which is just below capacity of two theaters so people can be comfortable during the marathon.

During intermissions, those who attend will be able to make a Hogwarts letter, potion bottle jewelry and more, or treat themselves to classic Hogsmeade butterbeer, Tran said.

As with any birthday party, Tran said there will be an opportunity to sing “Happy Birthday” to Harry and may even be a sweet treat that goes along with it.

Those who attend are encouraged to dress in their wizarding robes, as their favorite characters or represent their Hogwarts house.

Tickets are currently on sale for the marathon for $50 for members and those under 18, and $60 for general admission. For those who don’t want to spend 24-hours in a theater, The Grand Cinema will show two movies each day in order at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. from July 29 - Aug. 1 with standard matinee and evening pricing.

Harry Potter facts

▪ Harry Potter turns 39 on July 31

▪ The book series turned 22 years old June 26, 2019

▪ The first film was release Nov. 14, 2001