Movie News & Reviews Check out Tom Hanks’ uncanny portrayal of Mister Rogers in ‘Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood’ trailer July 22, 2019 09:12 PM

Tom Hanks portrays Mister Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," a timely story of kindness triumphing over cynicism, based on the true story of a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod.