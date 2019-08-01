‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ is what you’d expect, and that’s just fine

See the movie trailer for ‘Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw’ The "Fast & Furious" franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," due in theaters August 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The "Fast & Furious" franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," due in theaters August 2, 2019.

Climb aboard the conveyor belt of thrills that is “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Directed by David Leitch, who knows a thing or two about action/action/action cinema (“John Wick” and “Deadpool 2” lead the directorial resume of this one-time stunt man), the eye-poppingly kinetic spectacles just keep on coming in this one, fast and furious for sure.

That said, there is a certain industrial feeling to the proceedings. “Hobbs & Shaw” is not soulless exactly —there’s too much cheerful humor in it for that — but it proceeds mechanically through progressions of sequences that repeat over and over as though stamped out in a rigidly programmed, automated factory.

Gunfights give way to punch-outs that segue into scenes where stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham trade insults, then it’s on to spectacular car chases (this is a “Fast and Furious” movie, after all) then pauses to allow characters to muse meaningfully about the importance of family ties (another “Fast and Furious” trademark), followed by explosions and glass breakage and back to gunfights and punch-outs and snarky remarks. Etc. Over and over.

It’s predictable as all get-out, but it’s certainly not boring.

You get your entertainment-dollar money’s worth, that’s for sure, providing you’re willing to switch your brain off for 2 hours, 15 minutes and just let the thing carry you away in a sugar rush of late-summer fun.

In expanding the “Fast and Furious” brand, the movie’s makers have dispensed with most of the series regulars (Vin Diesel and the rest will be back in 2020 in “Fast & Furious 9”) to concentrate on fan favorites Luke Hobbs (that’s Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham).

Hobbs a U.S. federal agent and Shaw, a one-time British special forces operative (read, killer), started out as enemies in “ Furious 7” in 2015 and evolved into frenemies in the years since. Their schtick is they don’t much like each other, and that’s the source of their gibes and taunts.

Shaw, sneering: “You look like you could pick up a building.” Hobbs gibes at Brit Shaw’s “hobbit legs” and calls him “Frodo.”

This exchange is typical. Shaw: “You think I’m stupid?” Hobbs: “Of course, I think you’re stupid.”

Welcome to the playground.

To get past their natural animosity, they need to have a a suitable mega villain to force them to join forces. Enter Brixton Lorr ( Idris Elba), a genetically enhanced, way-cunning, fearsomely muscled, bulletproof nasty dude.

Early on, confronted with the query, “Who in the hell are you?” he responds, “Bad guy.” Simple. accurate. Even more to the point, “I’m Black Superman!”

Believe him. He’s so super he once survived being shot in the head by Shaw. So he has a special bone to pick with that hero.

Assisting in the the heroes’ attempts to combat this baddie is Shaw’s sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby). One tough lady. She’s so ferocious in the hand-to-hand combat department you wonder if she’s been dosed with testosterone. Actually, she has injected herself with a super virus that can wipe out humanity. Brixton’s goal is to extract the virus from her and use it to exterminate mankind. Our heroes want to get it out or her to save her life.

A rudimentary thriller plot, in other words.

Eh. So what? It’s the stunts that propel “H&S,” and they’re top of the line. A car chase through London in which Shaw steers a super swoopy, low-slung sports car under a moving semi and motorcycle-riding Brixton goes flying through the upper deck of a two-decker bus is pure take-your-breath-away.

The chemistry between Johnson and Statham as they trade barbs and quips and blows is palpable and powerful. They seem to be having a blast — Kaboom!

An extra added bonus are several sequences in which uncredited big stars Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart show up to deliver some of the picture’s funniest lines.

Summer fun for sure. Strap in and hold on tight.

“Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

3 stars

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren, Cliff Curtis

Director: David Leitch

Running time: 2:15

Rated: PG-13 for prolonged sequences of action and violence, suggestive material and some strong language