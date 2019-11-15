‘The Irishman’ brings together De Niro, Pesci and Pacino in a Scorsese gangster movie

You could say Martin Scorsese has been making “The Irishman” for most of his creative life.

OK, I’ll say it. Martin Scorsese has been making “The Irishman” since 1973 when he established himself as a filmmaker to watch with “Mean Streets,” a little movie about low-level Italian-American gangsters that put Robert De Niro, then in his early 30s, on the map. Friends from New York’s Little Italy even before Scorsese cast De Niro, that picture launched a long-lasting artistic relationship.

Since then there’s been 1990’s “Goodfellas” and 1995’s “Casino,” stepping stones to this one. Along the way, Joe Pesci joined the party after having made his breakout in Scorsese’s “Raging Bull,” starring opposite De Niro.

Now, nearly 50 years on, it’s come to this. This one is a true epic. Three and a half hours long, with a budget reportedly in the neighborhood of $140 million (it’s speculated it went even higher).

The picture is a culmination of Scorsese’s mobster chronicles, with De Niro playing Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a gangster in his 80s looking back from a wheelchair in a nursing home on his long career in crime.

It’s a career that sees him rise from a petty crook — a Teamster truck driver stealing shipments of raw meat for Mafia-controlled restaurants in the ‘50s — to a mob leg-breaker, then hitman, then bodyguard and confidant to bombastic Teamster union president Jimmy Hoffa.

With the picture jumping back and forth from the ‘50s to the year 2000, the appearance of the characters had to be altered to reflect the passage of time. This was accomplished through the use of painstaking digital alteration of the actors’ images, a pricey process that accounted for a significant share of the movie’s oversized price tag.

The script, by Steven Zaillian, is based on the 2004 book “I Heard You Paint Houses” by writer Charles Brandt, which details Sheeran’s involvement in a series of crimes and murders including the assassination of prominent mob boss “Crazy Joe” Gallo and the unsolved disappearance of Hoffa. (The title is a coded mob-speak phrase for the blood spattering on walls when someone is shot in the head.) The book’s claims have been disputed by other writers who say Sheeran made it all up.

Regardless of the truth of the matter, the story in “Irishman” is a compelling one. This grand scale production is packed with impressive crowd scenes full of sweaty, beefy, cigar-chomping tough-guy faces, and lots of quiet conversational moments in upscale restaurants and bars when plots are hatched.

De Niro gives one of the best and most complex performances of his career, infusing Frank with elements of the mobsters he’s played in his earlier movies. On one level the guy is a cold-blooded executioner, putting bullets into his victims’ heads and leaving them sprawled and bleeding out on the sidewalk.

He’s also a loyal guy, loyal particularly to Pesci’s character, Russell Bufalino, who in essence sponsors his entry into the world of the wise guys and becomes his close friend. It’s an understated performance reflecting Franks’s increasing unease as his loyalty to both the Mafia and to Hoffa becomes increasingly untenable. Somewhere along the line he’s going to have to betray someone close to him.

Pesci, who Scorsese had to repeatedly implore to appear in the movie (the actor said he was tired of playing mob guys), gives a performance very different from the volatile characters he usually plays. Bufalino is mild mannered, almost retiring in demeanor, but he’s a powerful, calculating chieftain, whose aura of quiet reasonableness masks an iron ruthlessness.

At the opposite end of the acting spectrum in “Irishman” is Al Pacino, who plays Hoffa. Pacino, whose gangster cred was of course established in the “Godfather” movies and such other pictures as “Donnie Brasco” and “Scarface,” none of which were directed by Scorsese, gives a portrayal that can best be described as unhinged.

In a sense it’s the most Al Pacino performance Pacino has ever delivered. His Hoffa rants and blusters, barks and howls like a madman. It’s that unmodulated abrasiveness that finally drives the Mafia to put out a contract on him. A dispute over the mob’s looting of the Teamster pension fund seals his fate.

The movie was funded by Netflix, and as a consequence is only being released to three Seattle-area theaters (the downtown Cinerama being the most prominent venue) Friday.

It will start streaming on Netflix on Nov. 27.

“The Irishman”

3 stars

Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Sebastian Maniscalco, Harvey Keitel.

Director: Martin Scorsese

Running time: 3:29<<CQ>>

Rated: R for pervasive language and strong violence.