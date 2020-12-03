Tacoma’s world-famous guitar band gets its due in new documentary

An early-1960s shot of the original four members of The Ventures, from left, Don Wilson, Nokie Edwards, Mel Taylor and Bob Bogle. (Courtesy Staci Layne Wilson) Courtesy

Staci Layne Wilson reels you in with the opening line in her 2017 autobiography.

“… I was born in Hollywood to a rock star dad and pinup model mom,” she writes in “So L.A.: A Hollywood Memoir.”

Those worlds collide in the Las Vegas filmmaker/director/author’s latest project: a documentary about her father’s rock ‘n’ roll band titled “The Ventures: Stars on Guitars.”

The film chronicles the birth of The Ventures and the group’s rise to worldwide prominence — and domination? — in the surf guitar era and beyond.

Their story is a remarkable one: Don Wilson and Bob Bogle founded the group in 1959 in Tacoma — after they had their fill of construction work and chipped in 10 bucks apiece to buy two electric guitars at a local pawn shop.

Where to Eat newsletter The latest South Sound dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Almost 50 years later, in 2008, The Ventures – whose rise to stardom also was fueled by Nokie Edwards on guitar and Mel Taylor on drums — were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as the No. 1 bestselling instrumental rock group of all time (with over 100 million records sold).

Oh, you know their work: “Walk, Don’t Run.” “Hawaii Five-0.” “Pipeline.” “Wipeout.” Classics all.

In the documentary, the band’s story is told from the perspective of 87-year-old Don Wilson, the lone surviving founding member and an executive producer of the film who still calls Puget Sound home.

Staci Layne Wilson’s preliminary plan? Last fall, it was to unveil the film at festivals in the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom and Japan — where The Ventures’ popularity remains white hot (they’ve outsold The Beatles there 2 to 1, Don Wilson says) — throughout 2020.

Fast-forward five months: Things came together in spectacular fashion for the director, who also wrote the film. “The Ventures: Stars on Guitars” enjoyed a world premiere event in Los Angeles in early February, just steps from the Grammy Museum, which was showcasing a 60-year celebration of all things The Ventures. The project won “Best Documentary” at the Hollywood Reel International Film Festival. The buzz was out, and the film was gaining traction.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

Then the unimaginable happened. The coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of festival screenings well into the fall season, putting the brakes on planned showings in Las Vegas and Tokyo, among other cities — even Gig Harbor, the Wilson family’s “home” theater.

So, Staci turned to Plan B. She hired a sales agent and signed on with a distributor. The documentary now is scheduled to be released Dec. 8 on DVD and VOD (video on demand) via cable and streaming platforms in the United States and Canada, according to a news release by the distributor, Vision Films Inc. of Los Angeles.

“I’m excited to get it out there,” Wilson said in a phone interview before she brought on the distributor. “Although it’s kind of disconcerting when your plans are derailed, at least for me because I’m a very orderly person and I had all those festivals lined up and now I’ve had to kind of regroup.”

Wilson, whose vast filmmaking background is rooted in the horror genre, calls her indie doc a “labor of love.”

“I sold my prized Mosrite guitar collection to help pay expenses,” she wrote in her director’s statement promoting the film. “I borrowed money, headed up a modest fundraiser, and I scrimped and saved, because this movie is that important to me.”

The film features several tunes by The Ventures, plus appearances by such musical acts as The Surfrajettes, The Neptunas and The Ninth Wave, who were all impacted in some way by “the band that launched a thousand bands.” Several heavy hitters in the music industry – including Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame and former Steely Dan/Doobie Brothers guitarist Jeff “Skunk” Baxter – are interviewed, too.

“They were probably the first guitar teachers most of us ever had,” Baxter says in the film, referencing the throngs of young musicians who tried to mimic the many popular riffs and experimental guitar wizardry on the band’s records. “I was 11 years old and I wrote a letter to The Ventures Fan Club ...”

Actor Billy Bob Thornton, who was a fan long before co-founding his band The Boxmasters in 2007, shares this on-screen: “I love The Ventures. This is like one of my favorite groups in history. … They were like the Cadillac of instrumental bands.”

Several historical nuggets are revealed in the doc:

■ Lyrics for the band’s first song – “Cookies and Coke” — were written by Don’s mother, Josie Wilson, who was instrumental (pun intended) in the group’s start. She produced the first recordings on her private Blue Horizon label. She even started and ran the fan club, mailing handwritten letters to die-hard members.

■ Don’s father, Woodrow Wilson, was skeptical at first.

“We saved enough to go into the studio and we were 25 dollars short,” Don recalls in the film. “I went to my dad, I said, ‘Can I borrow 25 dollars?’ I can’t remember the exact phrase, but he said, ‘Not only am I not going to give you money, I don’t want you wasting your time trying to play that guitar.’”

■ The band called itself The Versatones initially.

“We went to register the name and thank God it was already taken,” Don says. “For about two weeks we called ourselves The Impacts. And then my mom said, ‘You know, you guys are venturing into something new. Why don’t you call yourselves The Ventures?’ I said, ‘Well, that’s pretty corny,’ you know.”

Corny won out.

■ In 1959, The Ventures needed a drummer in their lineup to record their future megahit “Walk, Don’t Run,” so they reached out to Skip Moore, who’d played with the band at some local talent shows.

Don recalls: “I said, ‘We’ll either give you a percentage of what it makes or 25 dollars. He said, ‘I’ll take the 25.’ That’s the last we heard of him. And you know, he never cashed that check.” The song rocketed to No. 2 on the Billboard chart.

■ “Walk, Don’t Run” was recorded in a Seattle home studio owned by Joe Boles.

“I remember his echo chamber was a microphone hanging on the shower in his shower room,” Don says. “He said, ‘I’m going to try something different with you guys. I’m going to put a microphone right where you’re picking and I’m going to see if I can’t get the pick sound, you know, picking the strings.’ Anyway, he got a great sound out of us.”

■ In all, the band has recorded over 250 albums — including a space-themed record commissioned by NASA — and 3,000 songs.

The current incarnation of The Ventures — Bob Spalding, Lucas Griffin, Ian Spalding (Bob’s son) and Leon Taylor (Mel’s son) — continues to perform around the globe, pandemic permitting. Don Wilson stopped touring in 2015.

The film project is a true family venture. Don’s son, Tim Wilson (who lives in Tacoma and runs the Wilson-Ventures Guitar Co.), and his daughter Jill Fairbanks (the Wilson family archivist who calls Seattle home) both get producer credits.

“This documentary is special, especially since my children are producing it,” Don said recently. “… I’m really proud of my kids, and I think it’s great that there’s finally going to be a documentary about us. I’m excited for people to see it.”

And check out the promotional poster: It features Staci Layne Wilson’s mother, the late pinup queen Nancy “Bunny” Bacon, who served as album cover model for “Walk, Don’t Run — Vol. 2,” the band’s 16th studio album, released in 1964. Bacon, who grew up in Ellensburg, was Don Wilson’s second wife — they married in 1964 and divorced in 1967.

But that is another story entirely. One, perhaps, that Staci could imagine producing in a separate project someday.

“She does have a great story …,” Wilson said.

Stay tuned.