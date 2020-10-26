Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Tacoma’s Grand Cinema to temporarily reopen for ‘trial run’ during 3 days in November

The Grand Cinema, Tacoma’s nonprofit independent theater, announced Oct. 22 it would do a “trial run” of holding in-person showings during the Tacoma Film Festival Nov. 12-14.

In an email sent to its subscriber list, executive director Philip Cowan said the theater is “not quite ready to open our doors on a consistent basis” during COVID-19.

Cowan did say the theater “could open for Thanksgiving, and even more likely for Christmas,” though he said the odds were “maybe only slightly better than 50/50.”

The Grand had previously not followed other larger theater changes in opening, citing a need to collect more information before proceeding with any reopening.

