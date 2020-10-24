Short films about Oregon Coast and a Blackfeet buffalo drive part of virtual festival

The Puyallup Watershed Initiative (PWI) is hosting a film festival. Courtesy of the PWI Courtesy

The Puyallup Watershed Initiative (PWI) will hold the Wild & Scenic Film Festival on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 7-9 p.m. with the “doors” opening at 6:30 p.m. for a virtual gathering. Tickets can be purchased online through the PWI website.

The festival is being held virtually due to COVID-19.

Jefferson Mok is the interim co-executive director for the PWI, which aspires to “work together to identify environmental and social challenges affecting their community.”

Mok said the team had to sort through nearly 70 hours of film to pick what they would like to show in a two-hour program of short films.

The program will be split into two parts with a brief intermission.

Mok said there was a commitment to highlighting more diverse voices in the shorts and not just “a guy with a GoPro” going rafting. The program had been selected in January for a showing in March but it had to be pushed back due to pandemic-related scheduling concerns.

“We know that it’s a completely different event than what we intended,” Mok said. “Beyond that, it’s really just starting the right conversation that addresses the underlying causes of environmental and social inequities.”

The full program of films, which range from from the Oregon Coast to the Blackfeet buffalo drive, can be seen on the Wild & Scenic website.