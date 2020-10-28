New movie from South Sound creators and shot in Tacoma to be widely released next month

A new film shot in Tacoma, “They Reach,” is releasing on VOD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 3. It had its world premiere at Grimmfest in early October but now is getting a wider release.

Set in 1979, it follows a young girl who stumbles upon a possessed tape player. After taking it home, she unknowingly unleashes a demonic entity that haunts her family while slowly dragging the small town of Clarkston to hell.

Writer-director Sylas Dall, who grew up in Enumclaw and now lives in Puyallup, has been working on the film since 2018. It evolved from a screenplay for a short film. He co-wrote the movie with Bry Troyer from Olympia, who was also a producer on the project.

Troyer hoped to create a story that had emotional punch.

“We embraced this idea that had this underlying social message that you can be who you really are inside,” Troyer said. “We are proud of that. That’s the kind of film we want to continue making. Sylas and I enjoy writing movies that are fun and entertaining but they also have some sort of a social message that’s stuck in there somewhere.”

The completion and now release of the film is something Dall is proud to have accomplished.

“I wanted to show from a filmmaker standpoint that it’s okay to stumble through things that you’ve never done before,” Dall said. “To prove to myself that I could do it and just put all my passion into something. To come out the other end with something fun.”

The film was made on a tight budget.

“We were working with such a low budget on this thing, and everyone was working on their days off,” Dall said. “Usually we would try to shoot in three- or four-day chunks. That went on for almost roughly seven months.”

Mary Madaline Roe, a 15-year-old sophomore, stars as aspiring scientist Jessica, who is the leader of a scrappy squad of teens that will have to face down the otherworldly threat.

Roe said she was drawn to the film after hearing Dall’s passion for the project.

“Every day on set was so much fun because it was my first major film. I had done a couple shorts but never something as large scale as a feature film,” Roe said. “The whole time on set it was probably one of the happiest times of my life. It was really incredible.”

One prior short film Roe worked on, “Phoebe & Julie,” won the 2017 Best Story award at the Bleedingham Film Festival in Bellingham.

Other members of the cast consist of Eden Campbell as the corndog eating Cheddar and Morgan Chandler as the supportive friend Sam.

In total, “They Reach” was shot in about 72 days. Among the Tacoma locations is the bookstore King’s Books, which is used as a library complete with a pot-smoking librarian.

The crew shot in the bookstore from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., which required having to find ways to get rest when they could.

“It was a lot of fun,” Roe said. “Morgan and Eden and I, we just crashed on the couches every five minutes when we could because we were so tired.”

Roe still had to go to school the next day after the shooting.

“That’s just a testament to the kids,” Roe said. “Sticking it out on days like that.

“Everyone was putting in so much of their own time and effort. There was just a passion to make this thing happen.”

One of the other members of the crew was Tacoma’s James Winters, who served as the director of photography.

Winters brought valuable technical experience, using a variety of lenses and equipment to give the various time periods a different visual feel.

The film is in tribute to genre films of the past, though the team says it stands on its own.

“We’re not paying homage to ‘Stranger Things,’ we’re paying homage to the classics that we all grew up on that actually ‘Stranger Things’ pays homage to,” Dall said. “We didn’t want to push it to where we’re just straight up taking things. It was just a love letter to that generation and that genre of adventure films.”

For Roe, it goes further than that because of the growth of her character.

“I think something that separates us is we have a strong female lead in it,” Roe said. “I think it’s especially important because Jessica is smart, she’s strong and she’s tough. She learns throughout the film and doesn’t have to change who she is to fit in with others.

“I think this is much more than just a horror film.”

Editor’s note: The following trailer may be disturbing for some audiences.