Documentary ‘Since I Been Down’ captures Tacoma’s history with incarceration and policing

Filmmaker Gilda Sheppard has an impressive resume and a staunch commitment to justice.

She is a professor of sociology, cultural and media studies at the Evergreen State College Tacoma Campus. She is an award-winning filmmaker whose documentary work has been seen throughout the United States, in Ghana, West Africa, at the Festival Afrique Cannes Film Festival, and in Germany at the International Black Film Festival in Berlin. She is also a 2017 Hedgebrook Fellow for documentary film and a 2019 recipient of an Artist Trust Fellowship.

Sheppard is also a co-founder and faculty of the Freedom Education Project Puget Sound.

That work, already quite expansive, has led her to making her first feature documentary “Since I Been Down.” It shows decades of life in Tacoma with the hurt of a community most negatively impacted by, among many things, the prison system and policing.

The film will be shown for free as the centerpiece of the Tacoma Film Festival starting Nov. 6. The majority of the festival will take place virtually due to COVID-19. However, there will be a handful of in-person events, including a showing of the Sheppard’s documentary at Alma Mater on Sunday at 4 p.m. followed by a panel discussion at 6 p.m.

In an interview with The News Tribune, Sheppard said she learned a lot from working on the project.

“It changed my idea of men and women in prisons. It challenged me because this is a film of our shared humanity and how we need to support our vulnerable young people before they go to prison so they don’t go to prison,” Sheppard said. “Then also look at the cultural punishment that is abound, that is everywhere.”

Sheppard said she got into filmmaking as a community organizer and wanted to use the camera to tell a more authentic story of humanity.

“Using a camera to document stories in communities when gentrification was coming in,” Sheppard said. “I would take one story and show it to another person. I always thought the camera was very important. It was the new storyteller and the new way of representing people who the camera wasn’t on unless it was a slow fade into gore.”

One aspect of that authenticity and humanity is Tonya Wilson. Wilson is a reentry coordinator with FEPPS and one of the subjects of the documentary. Wilson was born and raised in Tacoma’s Hilltop. She now helps other people return to their communities.

“It was my honor,” Wilson said. “I’ve been out for about two years now. The transition and landing is definitely tough to stick. I don’t think anybody does, at least internally.

“I was just telling my story, telling my truth that I had figured out so far.”

One part of that truth Wilson hopes audiences learn from the documentary is that just because they live in “progressive” areas of Washington state, doesn’t mean there aren’t problems.

“There is a dark side to progressiveness. That idea that people are progressive, that the liberal obscures the reality,” Wilson said. “Progressive isn’t so progressive once you look behind policy.”

That story of the problems facing the Tacoma community was a project in which Sheppard said was important to take her time.

“It took me over 12 years. It took me over 800 hours of footage, my poor editor,” Sheppard said. “I’m glad it took me that long. I learned so much and started to have relationships with people’s families.

“That length of time was excellent for me. People started to trust me.”

As for the intent of the film and what change she hopes it will bring, Sheppard wants to make a difference on a systemic level.

“I wanted to deal not just with restorative justice,” Sheppard said. “I also want transformative justice. I want to change policy. I want this film to change policy.”

One such policy is the “three strikes” law, which requires a person convicted of a third “most serious offense” be sentenced to life in person without the possibility of parole.

That law remains on the books in Washington state.

Even as it looks at the state more broadly, the film also takes a local look at the Tacoma area and the struggles facing it.

“I found out that Pierce County was heavily populated in the prisons,” Sheppard said. “They had all these stories and I thought why don’t I put the barrels where they lay? Why don’t I start with where I am? Why don’t I seize this opportunity?”

Wilson also rejects the idea of “cleaning” up the city and believes it just needs to be seen.

“There is nothing to clean, there is just something to show,” Wilson said.

Where Sheppard and the documentary sees a positive use of resources is in organizations like the Black Prisoners’ Caucus, which offers many incarcerated people a better way forward.

That is where Sheppard hopes the audience can also see themselves.

“I think this is a film that everybody can see themselves in. I want them to enter into the film and not think that ‘this is about Black people, this is about poor people, this is about gangs.’ This is also about what you do,” Sheppard said. “We want some interior interrogation of who we are.”

“We want people to see their shared humanity. This is not just talking about the other.”