Documentaries showing at Tacoma Film Festival tell stories from Palestine to Sapelo

The 15th Annual Tacoma Film Festival kicks off Friday, Nov. 6 with films from near and far. Much of the programming will be virtual, and all tickets can be purchased on the festival website.

Many of the films are locally produced and shot, including the documentary “Since I Been Down” from director Gilda Sheppard. Other documentaries come from around the world.

The News Tribune spoke with some of the creators about their work.

‘MAYOR’

The stunning documentary “Mayor” is a character study of Musa Hadid, the mayor of the Palestinian city of Ramallah, as he attempts to navigate his second term in office. He must go about the more tedious tasks of being a mayor, such as getting sidewalks repaved, while also working to fight for the rights of his people.

Director David Osit said he set out with just the one-man crew of himself in the hopes of creating a more comprehensive portrait of an area Western audiences too often don’t get. That included his own perception of the city.

“I remember being really surprised by how much the city seemed to have changed. There were all these hipsters bars and nightclubs, free unlimited public WiFi and a Jaguar dealership and all these things. I was intrigued,” Osit said. “Even though I spent a lot of time studying in the Middle East and I spent a lot of time in the Middle East, I can’t shake the fact that as an American, as someone from the Western hemisphere, I have this very one dimensional vision of what Palestinian cities should look like.

“Ramallah just defied a lot of that in simple and complicated ways.”

Osit said he filed that thought away and circled back to the topic when he set out to make a documentary. He spent the 2017 holiday season shooting in the city.

“The way we perceive the world is a layer cake, and I wanted to add layers to the idea of what imagery you could think of when you think of Palestine,” Osit said.

Osit said as “one person band” doing the entire film, there were a lot of full days running around which got him about 350 hours of footage. That environment allowed for the director to build a close relationship with the documentary’s subject.

“Musa and I were collaborators on this film. We were trying to do the same thing,” Osit said. “He is trying to show the world that Ramallah is not what people think it is. I’m trying to show the world that Ramallah is not what people think it is. I’m just the one with a camera.”

It also was important to Osit, due to him being “acutely aware” that he was an outsider, that he worked with the mayor in the process.

“Having a working collaborative relationship with Musa, especially as the main character of the film, it was not important to the filmmaking, it felt ethically important to me, too,” Osit said.

With all that in mind, Osit wants to let audiences know that they have “permission to laugh” as there are many moments of humor throughout.

“I think that humor is really underused in documentary filmmaking. I think it is a really beautiful way to build a relationship with people you don’t know and to see something in them that you wouldn’t otherwise get to see,” Osit said. “The humor in ‘Mayor’ is the whole reason I made the film. I remember pitching this film to people and saying, ‘I’m making ‘Veep’ in Palestine. I’m making ‘Parks and Recreation’ in Palestine.’ No one believed me.”

Despite that doubt, the director knew he could do it as the humor always came from a place of respect.

“I knew that it was possible to make a film that was ultimately funny because the humor is coming from a place of relation and not laughing at anybody,” Osit said. “Laughing because you’re seeing dignified people in undignified circumstances. That’s the root of satire, when the rules break, and the breaking of the rules is what forms the humor because you then have to find out where you go when these rules are broken.”

‘THE AMERICAN SECTOR’

The Berlin Wall fell in November 1991 but where did all the pieces go? That is the question “The American Sector” tries to answer as it tracks down the various pieces of the wall now scattered throughout the United States in order to get a sense of the scope of the historical impact of the Cold War.

Directors Courtney Stephens and Pacho Velez set out on the daunting task of finding where all these pieces have ended up. That often proved difficult as the pieces are prone to being moved around and could be tucked into storage before the team could get to them.

From outside an unassuming restaurant to inside the building of the Central Intelligence Agency, it is apparent that America has a desire to preserve this wall as a monument to the past. The film, which was shot over the course of about three years, was helped by existing information and word of mouth on where all the pieces ended up.

“There are around 70 that we know of,” Stephens said. “We visited almost every single one.”

The documentary doesn’t even include all of the wall pieces they shot, instead focusing on finding a good representative sample of what the pieces meant to people.

“It became clear that the Cold War existed as much in the imagination as it did in the history books,” Velez said. “The stories that people were telling each other about it were probably as important as the official histories.”

One piece of the wall that didn’t make it into the film is one that is in a men’s room in Las Vegas directly behind the urinals.

“There is something about the scale and just obtrusiveness of the object,” Stephens said. “The subject matter has a lot that is very unfunny about it, but there is something about the physical comedy of this gigantic, gargantuan imposing object being treated as a delicate sculpture.”

The documentary features various situations and environments where the pieces of the wall exist almost as collectibles for people to have for their own motivations.

When it comes to tone, the documentary starts out with a sentimental one which gets more serious as it goes on.

“It was a challenge to keep surprising you but also accumulating more depth,” Stephens said. “It starts in this lighter mode where it’s more just random, but we didn’t want to sustain that the whole time.

“It’s a deep question about the country.”

Those questions get to the heart of what the documentary says about American society today.

“To what extent does the Cold War still have a hold on the American imagination of self and why? What does it offer as a mythology that tells Americans who they are?” Stephens said.

‘SAPELO’

An intimate look at two brothers living with their adoptive mother on an island which is the last enclave of the Saltwater Gullah Geechee, “Sapelo” is a documentary about family and the future of a people.

Sapelo is a barrier island located in McIntosh County, Georgia and the Gullah Geechee people are the historic residents there.

Most notably the mother, Cornelia Bailey, is captured in what would be the final years of her life. Bailey passed away in 2017 at 72. She was known for her tireless work to preserve her community, including her memoir “God, Dr. Buzzard, and the Bolito Man.”

When director Nick Brandestini approached Bailey with the idea for a documentary with her in it, he wanted to make sure he got her blessings before beginning.

“I spoke with Cornelia and was hoping she would be interested in this. We got along right away. We laughed a lot,” Brandestini said. “She was well regarded by the community and once she said she wanted to participate in this project, I think it really helped me with the rest of the people.”

Brandestini said he would shoot for 10 days at a time before returning to Switzerland to look through the footage. He then would make a call to Bailey about returning to shoot more. He said he went there about 10 times over two years.

“I always wanted this to be a long term project,” Brandestini said. “I do want to show how things change over time which I think is interesting for the audience.”

There wasn’t a plan he had going in and he just wanted to let things play out on screen.

“I never know when I go in there what will happen,” Brandestini said. “It’s just what I encountered while I was filming.”

One thing he did want to make known is that the community is not looking for people to turn Sapelo into the next vacation spot.

“If they watch the film and say, ‘Oh, I want to build a house there,’ then they didn’t get the message clearly,” Brandestini said. “I wanted to make clear that this is not what the people of Sapelo want. They don’t want more outsiders moving in.”

BULLETPROOF

An observational documentary devoted to being a fly on the wall, “Bulletproof” looks at the various ways communities throughout the United States have responded to gun violence.

Director Todd Chandler, who has also been a film teacher at Brooklyn College for 20 years, walked into his class in 2015 where students were discussing a shooting at a community college in Oregon.

Chandler said he opened up the class time to talk through the issue, and a foreign exchange student remarked that this was a “very American conversation.”

That struck a chord with Chandler and made him want to interrogate what exactly that means in terms of how that conversation is taking place across the country.

“I went into it with curiosity, as a teacher, as a citizen, as a filmmaker,” Chandler said. “I started thinking a lot about the culture of American violence, fear and the kind of identities that we perform.”

Chandler witnessed the culture playing out in the various scenes across the country from a homecoming rehearsal to a lockdown drill.

The documentary is atypical when it comes to structure as it takes a broad approach and doesn’t feature any particular main subject, instead trying to capture a variety of different environments.

“I was thinking about the form for the film, and I just thought it doesn’t really make sense for a project like this to follow characters or even to get really specific in terms of locations,” Chandler said. “I really felt like this is not a phenomenon of specifics and as soon as we get specific naming people or place than we kind of ascribe causality to a specific set of circumstances as opposed to something much deeper, more cultural.”

While Chandler wasn’t spending months with each group in the documentary, there was still a commitment to bringing out the truth and building trust with each interaction.

“I’m not interested in taking pot shots. I’m interested in your perspective,” Chandler said. “Just being really open and honest and taking the time to spend with people; people wanted to share and open up.

“I think that people want to talk about the work they’re doing. Everyone who is in the film cares very deeply about what they’re doing. They care very deeply about safety.”

How that safety is achieved, or attempted to be achieved, varies throughout the documentary as it emphasizes the different experiences each environment brings.

One of the standout moments is a trade show in Las Vegas, which is a spectacle of salesmanship where the product being sold is protection or at least the sense of it. Chandler said there was a desire to observe and that any critique was not meant to be directed at individuals.

“The film is very restrained but if there is any kind of critique, I think it is a critique of a system and not of individual intentions,” Chandler said. “Not to say that people aren’t accountable for their own actions but for me I’m less interested in a conversation about ‘this person did this thing’ and more interested in this is operating in a framework in a system.”







For more information on all the films and how to see them, go to https://www.tacomafilmfestival.com/.