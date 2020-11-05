Feature films showing at Tacoma festival tell of jazz musicians and lonely telemarketers

The 15th Annual Tacoma Film Festival kicks off Friday, Nov. 6 with films from near and far. Much of the programming will be virtual, and all tickets can be purchased on the festival website.

There are many unique documentaries showing at the festival as well as a series of diverse feature-length narrative films.

The News Tribune spoke with some of the teams behind those narrative films.

‘IN A SILENT WAY’

A mockumentary unlike any before it, “In a Silent Way” tells the story of a struggling jazz musician who fears he will die in 30 days. That musician’s name? Jazzen Goodman. Yes, that is his real name. No relation to John Goodman.

The creative team originally made a short film, which became part of a Kickstarter campaign to make it into a full length feature.

Writer and director Collin Levin joked he would prefer to be called “King” for this piece, which is very much in line with the humor of the film.

Levin worked on getting his debut feature film made for almost four years. It then was shot in 12 days.

“We had to go quick,” Levin said. “Sometimes we would shoot for 10 minutes straight.”

Nicholas Tuttle is a writer, producer and actor in the film.

“It felt like it was mostly improv, but we hit all the marks in the script,” Tuttle said. “On the day, it just felt natural.”

With that much improv, there was a lot of footage in an initial edit that then had to be cut down.

“My first cut of this movie was two hours and forty minutes long. That was just all the footage put together,” Levin said.

That free flowing attitude worked well for Nicolai Dorian as Jazzen, who was able to channel his predisposition to rambling about jazz.

“It wouldn’t have worked with anyone else,” Levin said. “Nicolai goes on those tangents. He’ll get really into how jazz is the prophets. That’s just him.”

The use of extensive jazz terminology surpassed what many of his co-stars could even figure out.

“At a certain point, I just gave up trying to figure it out,” Tuttle said.

The result is a mockumentary that serves as a character study of not just Jazzen but also the actor playing him.

Much of the film was shot in Dorian’s home with his real mom playing his mother. They also shot in The Baked Potato record store in California.

“It was all places close to us and places we had been a bunch before,” Levin said. “I wanted it to feel as honest as possible. That was very important to me.”

Levin also praised director of photography Dylan Dugas for his work filming the scenes, which often involved multiple characters and could get chaotic.

“Dylan got it,” Levin said. “He just naturally knew who to gravitate towards.”

The film is one that Levin wishes could be seen with an audience as that experience is unmatched in his eyes.

“I think this movie is a great audience film,” Levin said. “The collective laughter of people makes the experience much better. That’s something we’ll definitely miss a lot.”

So while he can’t be at the festival in person to present the film, Levin knew what he would say to introduce it:

“When the last blood moon lit the sky with its citrus glow, the mangled curtain uncovered the unrelenting life of one Jazzen Goodman. This is his story. Welcome to ‘In A Silent Way’ the movie. Let it be everything you didn’t know you needed.”

There will be a special virtual conversation on Monday at 7 pm with Levin and others that will also be available on demand for ticket holders.

‘SO PRETTY’





A loose literary adaptation and portrait of a community on the margins, “So Pretty” is written, directed and edited by Jessie Jeffrey Dunn Rovinelli. She was profiled by Filmmaker Magazine and talked about her work as well as the pressure surrounding this project.

“As a trans woman who is a member of the, unfortunately, dismally small number of us doing this, every project you do carries an extra weight because it becomes a way of defining yourself within, against and around this identity you in some ways can’t escape,” Rovinelli says. “The hope I have for filmmakers like me and, frankly, for myself, is that we will be able to more and more define the aesthetic terms on our own.”

From Rovinelli’s website, “So Pretty” is described as following “four young queers’ in New York City struggle to maintain their proto-utopian community against the outside world as their lives curiously merge with the 1980s German novel so schön by Ronald M. Schernikau.”

No stranger to documentary, Rovinelli was an editor on the 2017 short “Happy Birthday, Marsha!” about transgender rights activists, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera.

With this piece, Rovinelli is making a film that makes use of “documentary tools” while still being a fictional story. There are many extended, single-shot sequences that take time in observing the characters interact. There are moments of violence, but they were something Rovinelli was intentional about.

“I didn’t want ever to allow the story to become overwhelmed by this violence. You would lose that sweetness because violence is so powerful, especially cinematically,” Rovinelli said. “Violence is incredibly kinetic and cinematically visceral and powerful. It was important for me to give that a very contained space so that it would be an eruption but that it wouldn’t overwhelm and destroy the film. These people were still able to exist.”

As for the book that is the origin of the film, Rovinelli set out to make a short adaptation but realized her ambitions were more in line with a feature.

“It’s very different from the book. For me, part of this film was reacting to the book and seeing what had to go and what had to stay,” Rovinelli said. “This is my attempt to speak with Schernikau.”

Some of the conversations in the film are about the in process translations Rovinelli was going through, which blurs the line between fiction and reality. That is all part of a playful disposition Rovinelli didn’t expect to be a part of as an actor as well.

“I wasn’t supposed to act in this, but we had an actor who dropped out really close to production,” Rovinelli said. “My producers were like, ‘Well, you speak good German, so it’s going to be you.’”

That was a role Rovinelli was initially nervous about but became more comfortable with as the film went on.

Many of the scenes take place in a park, which was a good find for the team as it ended up being not too crowded.

“When you’re shooting in New York, it’s sort of whatever you can get, so that park I was super thrilled about,” Rovinelli said.

Another setting is an empty apartment, so they were able to design the various rooms as sets to fit scenes.

The film shows these settings in full detail, and it is those long shots which Rovinelli said was a key part of her editing process.

“Editing is all about tension and release — making somebody want that new shot and giving it to them or going to a new shot when they’re not expecting it ...,” Rovinelli said. “I find the movies I like best allow me to fully investigate shots. Sometimes you hold it even a little bit longer so that you force the audience to look for things.”

It might sometimes be challenging to viewers, but Rovinelli hopes audiences will find something in the connections between the characters.

“This is a film about how bodies speak. It can get diffuse at times, it can wander, it can drift,” Rovinelli said. “This is a dance, and we’re asking you to dance with us. However you want to take that dance is all yours but, please, take your hands.”

‘THE PLANTERS’

Humorous yet sentimental, “The Planters” tells the story of a telemarketer named Martha Plant who lives a lonely existence burying treasure and eating split-pea soup.

That all changes when she takes in a vagrant with multiple personalities. Suffice to say, hi-jinks ensue.

The directors and writers also are the stars of the film.

Alexandra Kotcheff is Martha and Hannah Leder is Sadie. The friends and collaborators have known each other since middle school, though this is their first feature together.

Kotcheff originally started in documentary work and didn’t think she would work on narrative films right away.

“I started with kind of a social justice way in and wanting to do good with media,” Kotcheff said. “All these creative ideas were coming to me, and I knew I had a really talented best friend, so I roped her in.”

The film was primarily shot in California in Joshua Tree, Landers and the outskirts of Palm Springs. It also was helped along by a successful Kickstarter campaign.

A recurring element is the characters eating split-pea soup, peanut butter sandwiches and not much else.

“To make the continuity right, we’d add water to it to get the right levels on screen,” Leder said. “It was really good as a base but when we added water, it got a little weird. We made a lot of split soup and a lot of peanut butter sandwiches.”

One of the few things the duo didn’t do was work on a series of humorous yet bizarre stop-motion sequences that punctuate key moments in the film.

“We would love to take credit for the stop-motion animation because we absolutely love it,” Kotcheff said. “That was Sam Barnett. We met him virtually through IndieWire. We were both projects of the week at one point.

“He is literally a one man show.”

What the duo did is pretty much everything else. Most notably, they shot the entire film with no crew. That meant getting creative when it came to marking the end of the frame, which they did with everything from sticks to fishbones.

“We made it a bit harder on ourselves at times, but overall it was great,” Kotcheff said.

Because it was just the two of them, there was freedom to shoot for longer and not have to worry about the time of a whole crew. They also got very accustomed to their roles.

“After a while, we could just hop right in,” Kotcheff said. “We had actually been these characters for a long time.”

They both said that they wish they could be in attendance at the festival.

“This has been an exceptionally challenging year, and we hope that watching ‘The Planters’ will be a little bright spot for 78 minutes of your day in these difficult times,” Leder said. “I think all of our characters are very isolated and struggling a lot with loneliness. This is really a story about people finding connection and healing with each other through a comedic lens.”

For more information on all the films and how to see them, go to https://www.tacomafilmfestival.com/.