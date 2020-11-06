Short films showing at Tacoma festival show off Pacific Northwest talent

The 15th Annual Tacoma Film Festival kicks off Friday, Nov. 6 with films from near and far. Much of the programming will be virtual, and all tickets can be purchased on the festival website.

There are many unique documentaries and feature length films, though much of work from local filmmakers comes in the short film showcases.

The News Tribune spoke with some of the teams behind those shorts.

‘YAI NIN’

This documentary short, “Yai Nin,” tells the story of Ninlawan Pinyo.

She is the matriarch of a Thai American family, who hustled for her fortune by founding a pork sausage factory in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The director, Champ Ensminger, is a Thai American filmmaker born in Chiang Mai and raised in Spokane, Washington.

After initially working out of New York, the filmmaker is now based in Seattle. This most recent short features a story close to home.

“I had 30 years of context with this subject because the woman is my grandmother,” Ensminger said.

The film was motivated by Ensminger moving to Thailand from New York in 2014. He lived in Chiang Mai for a year and a half. It was there that he saw the family business, as well as his grandmother, as being worthy to make a documentary short about.

“She has a very memorable personality. Just a go-getting, 80-something-year-old Thai woman,” Ensminger said.

Shot over three days, the film was launched through a Seed & Spark fundraising campaign.

Ensminger said the release of the film at a festival carries a personal significance.

“I’m glad as an Asian American filmmaker to be represented in my American neck of the woods and share my personal experience,” Ensminger said. “It’s resonated a lot with Asian American audiences, and I hope that with audiences in Tacoma, whether or not you’re Asian American. If you have a grandma, an auntie, or just an older person in the family that you’ve really respected, I hope it reminds people of that.”

The short will screen in the Pacific Northwest Short Films 2 showcase.

‘NAPALM’

A music video, “Napalm” is an animated short for the band Lights Out! from Snoqualmie.

Described as a “cutout animation exploring love at the end of the world,” it is made by longtime festival alum and Tacoma local Nathan Blanchard.

The inspiration for the style of the short was one Blanchard felt was impossible to ignore.

“I think it’s impossible not to mention Terry Gilliam when you are talking about cutout animation,” Blanchard said. “There is a lot of gathering of imagery, and texture is very important when it comes to animation with cutouts. That’s something I really focus on.

“It’s almost a stream of consciousness in a lot of ways.”

The theme of the video about “love at the end of the world” felt particularly timely to the director.

“Because of the circumstances, this song felt really appropriate,” Blanchard said.

While he won’t be able to see his work with an audience, the director is excited for the audience to see it.

“I really like this town and I really like the festival,” Blanchard said. “There is a reason I keep entering it.

“This has been, very conveniently, one of my favorite festivals to go to.”

The short will screen in TRACK 05: A music video showcase.

‘LATCHKEYS’

A narrative short, “Latchkeys” follows a young child, Jenny, who comes home from school only to find no one is home. Through her solitude, she begins to connect to something unexpected.

Director E.C. Timmer⁣⁣⁣ has lived in both Gig Harbor and Tacoma after moving here as a child from California.

The short was shot in Orange County, California, and Timmer is excited to show it in her hometown.

“I grew up going to The Grand, so the hometown love is special,” Timmer said.

Through her travels, Timmer said, she has grown to love Tacoma even more and feels like showing the film is a full circle of that journey.

“This whole journey away has brought me back home,” Timmer said.

The film also offers a transcendent lesson about how to be alone, as many people are now.

“The story feels really special to me because it was influenced by my best friend,” Timmer said. “There is so much to learn from this character, from people who in solitude can hold on to their joy.

“I think that’s important for our moment.”

The short will screen in the Pacific Northwest Short Films 1 program.

‘CENTURY: summer’

A documentary short shot entirely on 16 mm color film, “CENTURY: summer” follows the goings-on at a family farm in St. Paul, Oregon. That farm is director Stephanie Hough’s, which she shot throughout the summer months as she took a new approach to her work.

“I’ve been primarily an experimental filmmaker for the last eight or 10 years,” Hough said. “Creatively, I’m a small quiet more experimental filmmaker. This is the first time I’ve done a documentary which has been an interesting process.”

The tone and sentiment of her work still is in line with the type of approach she likes to undertake.

“Ultimately, I feel like it’s a portrait of my family and our family farm. That slower, quiet way of life,” Hough said. “As a filmmaker I make slower, quiet films.”

It is the director’s first time in the festival, and she regrets not being able to be there though she had a message for audiences who see her work.

“It’s so great to be part of the program,” Hough said. “Take it in, enjoy it.”

The short will screen in the Pacific Northwest Short Films 2 showcase.

‘Emmett (til de remix)‘

The “spoken word“ short emmett (til de remix) is described as being “a collaboration between filmmaker Masahiro Sugano and poet Avery R. Young” which “pays homage to the Civil Rights Movement in honor of Emmett Till.”

Sundance Film Festival alum Sugano directed the film, much of which was shot in familiar locations throughout Tacoma, where he is based.

“I’m just grateful that I got to work with Avery,” Sugano said. “I would like to have this spread and promoted for Avery as well as for the topic itself to get more traction.”

Sugano thinks there is a powerful message that can be learned from the short.

“I think it’s really good material for education,” Sugano said. “I really just want to promote Avery’s work in this film.”

“Unfortunately, this is a relevant topic after fifty years.”

The short screens in the Pacific Northwest Short Films 3 program.