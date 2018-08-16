Singer Aretha Franklin dies at age 76

Willie Nelson walks slowly on stage at the Outlaw Music Festival, picks up his guitar, sets it back down, curtly whips his cowboy hat into the crowd, then shuffles back offstage. Reports indicated he had been ill and was annoyed about something.
Chad Caddell, the singing principal, mimics Billy Joel in an online announcement that Union Pointe Academy in Kentucky was closed due to a spring snowstorm. Caddell jokes that parents might slash his tires due to the high number of snow days.
Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, March 11. McGraw’s wife Faith Hill took to the stage with the band to apologize to fans and explain that McGraw was “super dehydrated”. Hill said she
Beautifully melodic, sometimes haunting, the lyrical sounds of flutes echoed throughout the vaulted dome of the Legislative Building in Olympia Sunday afternoon as the Olympia Flute Choir present, "A Mother's Day Concert."
Mark Wahlberg stars as James Silva, an operative of the CIA’s most highly-prized and least understood unit.. Silva must retrieve and transport an asset who holds life-threatening information to Mile 22 for extraction before the enemy closes in.
Air quality should continue to improve as onshore flow pushes marine air into the Pacific Northwest, according to the National Weather Service. The latest smoke forecast shows continued improvement Thursday, Aug. 15, was some lingering smoke aloft.
Newly released footage from California officials shows what they called a “fire tornado” burning in Redding, California as the Carr Fire entered the city on July 26, resulting in the death of one firefighter.
An El Dorado County Sheriff’s officer fired beanbag rounds to help free a bear trapped in a car in South Lake Tahoe. Footage shows deputies responding to reports of a bear trapped in the back of a silver car.
Coach Pete Carroll says rookie running back Rashaad Penny had a successful surgery to repair a broken finger he got in a pass-rush drill Monday—and that the Seahawks expect their first-round pick to be ready for the season opener.