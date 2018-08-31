Welcome to Casady and Kaukonen’s living room for a serving of Hot Tuna

Life-long friends Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady brought their Electric Hot Tuna show to Seattle’s Neptune Theater on Thursday night, joined by guest guitarist Steve Kimock.
It was a fantastic evening of music.
Casady and Kaukonen’s joy for the music and the easy grace of their long-time collaboration was like inviting the Neptune audience into their living room for a personal extended jam session.
Kimock’s forays on the guitar and keyboard added spice and exploration to the comfortable yet always fresh classic Hot Tuna songs.
Their two sets and more than two hours of blues-rock music spanned more than four decades of Hot Tuna history.
They opened the first set with “Been So Long” and after four songs Kimock joined them for an extended jam on “Walkin’ Blues” and a rollicking finish with “Bowlegged Woman, Knock-Kneed Man.”
After a short break, the second set featured the classics “Know You Rider,” “Come Back Baby” and “Good Shepherd.”
An encore performance of “Water Song” brought the audience to its feet and capped the evening.
The current tour runs through January.
Comments