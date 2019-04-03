Celine Dion is touring again, and she’s coming to Tacoma

She’s leaving Las Vegas and heading to Tacoma. Video announces Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour This short video chronicles the end of Celine Dion's iconic Las Vegas residency, and announces the news of the Courage World Tour, her first US tour in over ten years. She’ll play a concert at the Tacoma Dome in April 2020. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK This short video chronicles the end of Celine Dion's iconic Las Vegas residency, and announces the news of the Courage World Tour, her first US tour in over ten years. She’ll play a concert at the Tacoma Dome in April 2020.

Celine Dion is going to hit the road again after a 10-year absence in the United States, and she’s making Tacoma one of her stops.

Dion will appear at the Tacoma Dome on April 15, 2020 for her “Courage” world tour, she announced Wednesday.

The singing superstar kicks off the concert tour Sept. 18 in Quebec City.

Dion made the announcement at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. She showed a video about her Las Vegas residency, sang some of her chart-toppers and held a Q&A.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America and around the world,” Dion said.

The tour will make over 50 stops including Montreal, Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Miami, Dallas, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Vancouver.

Tacoma will be the final U.S. stop on the tour.