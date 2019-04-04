Music News & Reviews

Ozzy Osbourne cancels Tacoma show after falling at his Los Angeles home

Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his July 13 show at the Tacoma Dome after sustaining an injury.

Osbourne is pushing back all his tour dates after falling at his Los Angeles home, according to his Twitter account. The former Black Sabath lead singer was apparently ill with pneumonia at the time of the accident.

There is no word yet when the Tacoma show will be rescheduled. Osbourne’s account stated that the tour will schedule new shows that will take place beginning in February.

