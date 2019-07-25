They met thousands of miles from home. Now they’re bringing their ‘Jawaiian’ groove to Tacoma

From left, keyboard player and lead vocalist Joey Ignacio, sound tech Sean Menza, drummer and vocalist Iray Balderson, bassist Isaiah Chun fook, and saxophonist Gil Cabaccang of Unified Culture pose for a photo July 16, 2019. The band will play at the third annual Reggae On The Way July 27, 2019. siandhara.bonnet@thenewstribune.com

Smooth sounds from a saxophone drift off the stage, combining with a keyboard, drums, guitar and bass.

Five men stand behind their instruments, and their voices demand attention. The crowd seemingly can’t resist the urge to groove along to the reggae tunes of Unified Culture.

Unified Culture is a Hawaiian reggae band that pulls from the classic “ Jawaiian ” sounds of the ‘80s — they are sometimes confused, though, with a “funkcore” band of the same name from Cleveland, Ohio. The reggae group will play at Reggae On The Way July 27, along with The Green, Steel Pulse, Unified Highway, Sammy J and others.

Although most of the members of the band grew up in O’ahu, none of them met until they lived in Washington, more than 2,650 miles from the island. Most members now reside in either Tacoma or Puyallup.

Iray Balderson is the band’s drummer and vocalist. Balderson said over the years band members discovered they went to school with each other’s relatives, and, that in some cases, their parents play music together.

Balderson and Joey Ignacio, the band’s lead vocalist and keyboard player, have played together for 17 years and started the band after their first one, Hawaiian Pacific Crew, dissolved.

“We kept in contact with each other,” Ignacio said. “(One day, we talked and said) let’s get something going -- we have to start from ground zero again.”

The two said they talked about a name and wanted to include unity somehow.

“Our thought process at the time was because we all mixed ethnically, inside,” Balderson said. “It was like a unity of our cultures, so Unified Culture.”

Balderson said some members are Filipino, Puerto Rican and more, in addition to Hawaiian.

The band began in 2006 with Balderson, Ignacio, saxophonist Gil Cabaccang, guitarist Shawn Wolford, sound tech Sean Menza and current bassist Isaiah Chun fook’s father.

Chun fook said he grew up in Washington listening to his dad’s band, which served as his only connection to Hawaiian music. He and a few of his friends learned from the group and started their own band called Island Bound, a reggae and R&B band.

“It’s awesome, I learned a lot (from Unified Culture),” Chun fook said. “They’re the experienced, seasoned players. It’s a blessing — it’s an honor.”

Over the years, though, he took over from his dad. Chun fook isn’t the only one who grew up with the band — Balderson’s son will sometimes take over on drums.

“Having the kids in the band is always a blessing,” Menza said. “With (Balderon)’s son and Isaiah, we’ve watched them grow and bloom into the music scene.”

None of the members of Unified Culture began their music careers with reggae, with the exception of Chun fook. Ignacio said he, Balderson and Cabaccang all learned to play instruments throughout school.

Ignacio said he learned to play piano but was intrigued by the sounds of saxophones, clarinets and other instruments, so he learned how to play.

“I call myself jack of all trades and master of none,” Ignacio said.

He also grew up singing, especially with his mom as part of a choir. His dad also was a musician, so he was constantly surrounded by music.

Cabaccang said when he started playing with bands, he mostly performed motown and music on the “funky” end of the spectrum. He didn’t play reggae until he joined Unified Culture.

“I felt kind of out of place because I didn’t know too many reggae artists,” Cabaccang said. “Now they’ve kind of opened my ears to another genre of music.”

Ignacio said that the band uses its former experiences in music and life to create songs now.

For instance, the song “Let’s Ride” was written on a ska beat, Balderson said.

“Right when we recorded, we switched everything,” he said.

Ignacio said sometimes he’ll write songs at work, and sometimes a song will develop from a single thought. He’ll begin to think of a tune and play music in his head, then introduce it to the band.

Sometimes, the band will just sit together and talk about a topic and see what comes of that, Menza said. Ignacio said they’re still looking for the song that will send them over the top and land them a spot on the radio.

Balderson said although they will draw from the foundations of reggae, they want to sound like themselves, a sound they’re still developing.

“We don’t want to sound too much like one artist or have the same riff or hook line and just write different lyrics,” he said. “We’ve been doing that grind for a long while, but we still do it humbly. We’re still pushing to come out with new songs.”

Balderson said even scheduling can be difficult, since they all work regular jobs and have families. Through the stress, they remember to have fun, that they’re a family,and where it all began: at a kanikapila (jam session) in someone’s backyard, filled with music from 12 guitars and ukuleles.

Reggae on the Way

When: July 27. The gate opens at 2 p.m. with music from 3-11 p.m.

Where: 5406 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma.

Line-up: 10 bands will play the one-day festival: The Green, Steel Pulse, Unified Highway, Sammy J, Anuhea, Josh Heinrichs & Skillinjah, Spawnbreezie, Leilani Wolfgramm, Ian Ayers & the Soul Purpose and Unified Culture.

Cost: “Late Bloomer General Admission” tickets are available online for $50 with a fee until the day of the event. On the day of the event, tickets will be $55 online with a fee or at the door.