Harry Styles goes from One Direction to ‘Lights Out’ in Tacoma

Harry Styles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Harry Styles is bringing “Love” to Tacoma on Aug. 18.

The British pop star has put the Tacoma Dome on his 2020 “Love On Tour” world trek, he announced Wednesday.

Styles is on a solo career following the mothballing of One Direction, the biggest boy band on the planet during its heyday.

The tour kicks off in the United Kingdom in April and then heads across Europe and North America and wraps up in Mexico.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Aug. 18 show features special guest Jenny Lewis. The tour is in support of Styles’ upcoming album, “Fine Line.”

South America, Asia and Australia dates will be announced in 2020.

On Saturday, Styles is hosting NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” as well as performing on the show. “SNL” will mark the performance debut of single, “Lights Up”.

Tickets for the Tacoma show go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m., Nov. 22 at the Tacoma Dome box office and ticketmaster.com.