Trevor Noah reels off jokes about ‘different’ Grammys, COVID safety protocol during opening monologue

Trevor Noah reeled off jokes at rapid speed Sunday as he explained the Grammys COVID-19 safety protocol during a short-but-sweet opening monologue.

Speaking from the open-air Los Angeles Convention Center with the Staples Center in the background, Noah promised a “different” but “exciting” awards show at the spread-out venue.

“We are outside, meaning we get to enjoy the great Los Angeles air, which I know may be as dangerous as COVID, but we’re willing to take the risk,” Noah joked.

“Tonight is going to be the biggest outdoor event this year besides the storming of the Capitol.”

The CBS cameras then followed the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” as he toured the massive tent housing the awards ceremony as he continued to churn out topical one-liners, often at a breathless pace.

“This is going to be the rare award show where the white stuff going up people’s noses is cotton swabs,” Noah said. “It’s really safe.”

He also hyped up the fact that nominees will be sitting at tables near the stage in place of a standard audience.

“Right now, there’s more tension in that tent than at a family reunion at Buckingham Palace,” Noah quipped.

He concluded his monologue by teasing performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift and more.

The comical segment then transitioned into a performance of Harry Styles singing his hit “Watermelon Sugar.”