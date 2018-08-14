20 people sickened in Gig Harbor norovirus outbreak, health department identifies source

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported that a total of 20 people said they became ill after eating at The Hub in Gig Harbor.
That’s an increase from the four initial reports last week of norovirus-like symptoms. No new reports have come in since late last week, the health department reported.
The diners reported they became ill after an event July 26 at the restaurant, 1208 26th Ave NW.
Following the reports of illness, the health department closed the restaurant Aug. 6 for one day, but cleared the restaurant to reopen Aug. 7 after the restaurant cleaned, sanitized and discarded food products.
The health department also identified a source of the outbreak.
“Lab tests on samples from two restaurant employees confirmed norovirus was the source of illness at the food establishment. The employees said they were ill with norovirus-like symptoms around the time customers were exposed,” the health department reported. “The employees worked July 26, the same day the customers ate at the restaurant. It’s unclear if the workers were ill at the time, but they could have been contagious.”
Michael Pearce, general manager of The Hub, said the employees reported to him that they became ill after the event where attendees were sickened. The employees were not ill during the event, he said.
He said, “I believe that our employees diagnosed with norovirus picked it up from a contagious person at the (July 26) event.”
He added, “The event was Thursday night and they didn’t show signs of illness until Saturday night into Sunday morning. They didn’t work for five days during the contagious period. They weren’t allowed to come back to work. We don’t want people working with any signs of illness.”
