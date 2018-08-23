Yes, it’s true. The Lakewood Denny’s has closed. Here’s what happened.

There are certain truths about Denny’s restaurants.
They’re always open.
The food is always predictable classic diner fare.
They are stalwarts for seniors and students, both of whom like a good bargain.
Because of that consistency and stability for more than 60 years, when a local Denny’s closes, it becomes big news.
Social media was abuzz and phone calls and messages to The News Tribune abounded after the unexpected closure Monday of the Lakewood Denny’s at 6112 100th St. S.W.
The cause of the closure was a confluence of factors, but ultimately franchisee Chris Haque could no longer afford to continue the business because it was not profitable. The renewal with Denny’s for the franchise was coming up, so he opted to discontinue.
That Lakewood Denny’s has operated for about 40 years. Haque has been the franchisee for about 15 years. That’s when he and a business partner, who lives in California, bought the Lakewood franchise along with the franchises for two other Tacoma Denny’s restaurants.
The decline of business started before the recession. Many factors have contributed, said Haque.
Labor costs have increased. Business has decreased.
“Regulars (diners), they moved away or passed away or they changed their tastes,” said Haque. Fewer military members, a core group of diners, are living in the area, he noted, compared to more than a decade ago.
Additionally, the cost of upkeep on the 5,000-square-foot building that seats about 175 was expensive.
Competition from nearby 24-hour-hour fast food restaurants also presented a problem.
“There is only so much loss you can take over the years. We tried our best to turn it around,” said Haque. “There was no late-night business. It made it impossible.”
He and his business partner had to make a tough decision, but ultimately it was one they made to keep their company financially healthy. The other two Tacoma Denny’s franchise locations they operate are successful, Haque said.
Those two locations also are where he found jobs for most of the employees who were displaced by the Lakewood Denny’s closure.
Those who did not go work for his other locations had already found jobs elsewhere, said Haque.
He invited Lakewood Denny’s regulars to visit their favorite former staffers at the Denny’s he operates at 8614 S. Hosmer St. and 5924 Sixth Ave., Tacoma.
He’s still figuring out the future for the Lakewood location on 100th Street Southwest. He does not own the building, but he has two years left on the lease. Haque said he likely will sublease the restaurant or entertain offers from local independent businesses interested in the site.
A spokeswoman for Denny’s corporate restaurants said the closure was isolated.
“At this time, Denny’s does not have any additional restaurants closing in the area,” said Jillian Hutwagner.
