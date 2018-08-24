Source of norovirus outbreak tied to Milton restaurant unclear. Eight folks got sick

Reports of ill diners have dwindled to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department following a norovirus outbreak at the Milton Lodge at 7320 Pacific Hwy E.
The health department closed the restaurant Aug. 13 after three diners from separate households reported norovirus symptoms after dining at the restaurant Aug. 7. More diners reported illness later. In all, a total of eight diners from five separate households reported they became ill after dining at the restaurant Aug. 6-9.
The health department reported Thursday that two of the sickened diners tested positive for norovirus.
The restaurant reopened Aug. 14 after sanitizing and throwing away food as required by the health department.
How the illness spread to diners is not certain, but there are theories.
“Norovirus tests for four restaurant employees were negative. How the virus spread to the customers is unclear, but the only thing they have in common is they dined at the Milton Lodge during the outbreak period,” read a release from the health department.
Milton Lodge owner Shawna Bell said none of her employees reported feeling ill before or after the outbreak.
“The staff is completely clean. That was a huge deal to come back with all the tests negative. At least we know it wasn’t us getting somebody sick. It was somebody else,” said Bell.
While employees did not tested positive for norovirus, the health department noted, “The employees we tested may have been ill and exposed customers, but when we tested the employees they weren’t sick and the virus was undetectable.”
The health department reported:
Employees other than those tested might have been ill.
A customer could have transported the virus into the restaurant, and it could have spread through employee contact with food.
Before the first illness report, the restaurant was cited Aug. 10 for bare-hand contact with food. “The restaurant also had no gloves for employees to use,” according to the report.
Bell noted that the restaurant has implemented cleaning standards and will continue to do so.
“We’re making sure we’re washing door knobs and everything,” said Bell. “There are four bleach tubs around the bar. We’re bleaching everything.”
Norovirus is a prolific illness that can spread very easily through people-to-people contact or through contact with an infected surface. The virus can live for up to two weeks on some surfaces, and very few particles are required to make a person ill with symptoms, which include diarrhea and vomiting that lasts for a day or two.
