Tacoma Cabana will close next week. Here’s what’s happening

Tiki drink lovers have until Sept. 1 to grab a last cocktail at Tacoma Cabana, downtown Tacoma’s tiki-themed lounged opened by Robyn Murphy and Jason Alexander in 2012.

Don’t think of this as a permanent closure or exit from Tacoma, though. Murphy and Alexander, partners in business and life, are transporting components of Tacoma Cabana — the decor, some of the cocktails and food — to their newly opened Devil’s Reef.

That’s the nautical-themed adults-only lounge the couple opened in January up the hill in Opera Alley.

They’ll be turning over the keys to Tacoma Cabana to an employee who will become the owner of his first bar. Brendan Dickerson plans to open The Dropout Bar in that location at 728 Pacific Ave. some time in September.

Tacoma Cabana will operate from 5 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 1. The lounge will close Sept. 2, and Dickerson will start work on The Dropout Bar.

While Dickerson works on his bar, Murphy and Alexander will work on turning the upstairs space of their Devil’s Reef into The Quarter Deck Club, a sort of re-imagined Tacoma Cabana under the same roof.

“A quarter deck is the spot on the ship where the officers would hang out,” said Alexander.

Like an officers’ club, their version also will be exclusive.

“It’s going to be a private, member-only club. The only way in is to get a private membership,” he said.

Don’t worry, Devil’s Reef downstairs will still be open to all.

The Quarter Deck Club also will host events. They intend to hold cocktail classes in the space.

“We’ll be able to fly people in to give talks,” said Murphy.

Their plan is to debut The Quarter Deck Club in the next month or so.

“I’m clearing out all the decorations from Tacoma Cabana,” said Murphy. She said she’ll recreate the lounge upstairs to be something like Tacoma Cabana, a breezy enclave that looks like a bubbly underwater tiki refuge and an homage to all things Polynesian.

Owners Jason Alexander and Robyn Murphy in their Tacoma Cabana in downtown Tacoma. Peter Haley Staff file, 2012

They also plan to import some of the popular tiki drinks and vacation-fusion menu items to the location.

“Tacoma Cabana will still live on. The important thing to know is that you can still get the tiki cocktails,” she said.

Added Alexander, “We’ll bring up as much as we can from the Cabana. Most of the drinks I serve at the Cabana will be at Devil’s Reef. There will be an addendum to the menu.”

As for The Dropout Bar, Dickerson said he’ll change the interior to a post-war lounge with some nods to post-war Soviet culture. He plans a menu of specialty and cocktail menus.

“It’s going to be modern takes on classic cocktails with some originals. There will be a small tiki program, if you want your mai tai or your zombie, you can still come in and get that,” he said.

Tacoma Cabana

Where: 728 Pacific Ave. Tacoma

Hours through Sept. 1: 5 p.m.-midnight, Fridays and Saturdays only

Devil’s Reef

Where: 706 Opera Alley, Tacoma

Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays-Saturdays