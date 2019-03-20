Here’s what Tacoma’s newest ramen restaurant will be like (hint: 6 kinds of noodles)

Settling into the dining room of Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya in downtown Olympia, a scan of the menu showed six noodle choices spread among two pages of ramen soups: Flat, thin, wavy, yam, kale and cold dipping noodles.
The menu listed the usual chicken or tonkotsu broth bases but also a vegetarian broth made with shiitake mushrooms and kelp.
Hey, what’s that? A list of 16 appetizers/small plates to go along with seven sake choices, including a sake flight, Japanese whiskey and Japanese beer on draft?
This noodle den will appeal to diners who judge a restaurant by its variety.
When the ramen company opens its Tacoma Mall restaurant — its first Pierce County location — later this year, it’ll debut with a menu featuring at least 10 ramen choices, plus a secondary specialty in izakaya-style small plates and an interesting bar program.
The regional restaurant group operates locations in Bellevue, Seattle, Olympia, Beaverton, Oregon, and beyond.
The Tacoma Mall restaurant is in the early permitting stages. An opening time line is tough to pinpoint, but what’s known for sure about the Tacoma Kizuki is that there will be seating for about 70 diners with additional patio seating for about 40.
“Not one of our restaurants is the same. When you go in our restaurant, from a design standpoint, you’ll feel it’s a Kizuki, but every one of them is completely different,” said chief operating officer Tony Pisa.
“The one thing that’s going to be very cool, in the back corner of the restaurant will be a private seating area with collapsible walls. It’ll be open most of the day, but if we get a party up to 20, we can close that off into a private eating area,” he said of the Tacoma location.
The atmosphere will duplicate many of the design details of other Kizukis, including a broad palette of wood tones, Japanese-inspired murals and artwork and cushy seating. Just beyond the double doors of the downtown Olympia location, for instance, diners are greeted with layers of wood climbing the wall in the small bar tucked just beyond the front entrance. The Tacoma Mall location also will have a small bar, with the rest of the seating dedicated to soup slurpers in the dining room.
The Olympia location features a long banquette seating parties of two to four with four-top tables scattered deep into the restaurant. Tables have a bit of privacy from decorative wood walls that section off the restaurant into smaller, intimate spaces.
The Tacoma Mall menu will duplicate the ramen and izakaya menus at other locations, which means Tacoma diners will peruse a ramen list that includes shoyu or shio ramen with a pork-and-chicken base ($9), a tonkotsu shoyu ramen ($12.50), yuzu shio ($13), miso ramen ($11.50), vegetarian ramen ($11.50) and five others (prices listed here are for the Olympia location but will be in a similar range at the Tacoma restaurant).
The company bills its ramen as Tokyo-style.
More informally, Kizuki’s style is not high-end ramen fussed over with every ingredient hand made on site. In fact, the broths are made in a central corporate kitchen, and the noodles are an outsourced product.
It’s also not a quick-and-cheap ramen spot aimed at budget diners. It’s somewhere in the middle — built to be accessible and affordable but not tasting as if the soups have been made from economy ingredients. Diners aren’t nickeled and dimed for every upgrade, either.
The ingredients include the usual ramen accoutrements soup lovers have come to expect — seasoned soft-boiled eggs, broadly sliced chashu pork, copious tangles of red chili threads, an abundance of seaweed and veggies sunk into a bowl full of noodles.
The kitchen chooses which ramen noodles go with which broth, but the menu allows for customization, whether that’s substituting gluten-free shirataki (yam) noodles, kale noodles or adding an extra helping of flat noodles.
Several other customizing options pepper the menu — low-sodium, vegetarian, gluten-free modifications and more.
Pisa said diners should expect the same ramen menu on every visit, but more adventurous ramen eaters will want to watch the seasonal ramen selection. Those ramens focus on specific Japanese regional influences or feature seasonal ingredients, said Pisa.
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
Where: Tacoma Mall
Info: kizuki.com
Opening: Later 2019
Olympia location: 120 Fifth Ave. SW, Olympia, 360-786-8888
