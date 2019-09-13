Eat out in Tacoma on Sept. 19, help out folks who came to America from another country

Indochine Asian Dining Lounge is participating in the annual Flavor Dine-Out Fundraiser on Sept. 19. News Tribune file photo

Tacoma Community House will host its annual Flavor Dine-Out Fundraiser on Sept. 19.

During the event, “Stand Up For Immigrants, Sit Down For A Meal,” local restaurants will donate 25 percent or more of their total sales from the day to support the organization’s mission of “empowering immigrants, refugees and all other community members.”

Participating restaurants include En Rama, Il Lucano Ristorante Italiano, Gateway to India (Gig Harbor), La Cà Bar, Primo Grill and more, most of which are immigrant-owned.

Tacoma Community House has hosted a Flavor fundraiser for the past 7 years.

“It’s more of a friend-raiser,” said Tim Close, development and communications director for Tacoma Community House. “It’s an opportunity to show the contributions of our immigrants who start small businesses in our community.”

Close said the event is part of a national “Welcome Week,” which aims to bring together people within the community.

According to the event page, by supporting the annual fundraiser, those who participate help immigrant and refugee neighbors access services like English classes, adult basic education, transportation, expert immigration and citizenship support and relocation expenses for domestic violence survivors.

Participating restaurants

▪ En Rama, 1102 A St., Suite 220, Tacoma, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Europa Bistro, 2515 N. Proctor St. Tacoma, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-9 p.m.

▪ Gateway to India, 6565 Kimball Dr., Gig Harbor, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

▪ i5 Pho, 8611 S. Hosmer St., Tacoma, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

▪ Il Lucano Ristorante Italiano, 3119 Judson St., Gig Harbor, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

▪ Indochine Asian Dining Lounge, 1924 Pacific Ave. Tacoma, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

▪ Infinite Soups, 445 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Joseppi’s Italian Ristorante, 2207 N. Pearl St., Tacoma, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

▪ La Cà Bar, 606 S. Junett St., Tacoma, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

▪ Primo Grill, 2701 6th Ave., Tacoma, 4-10 p.m.

▪ Zodiac Supper Club, 1116 Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Tacoma, 4-10 p.m.