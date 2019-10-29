Tacoma restaurant known for its mushroom soup reopening in a new Lakewood location

Mushroom soup at Adriatic Grill. Staff file, 2014

A restaurant familiar to many in Tacoma but whose departure last year came as a surprise is getting ready for its comeback.

The former Adriatic Grill, which for more than a decade had its home near the Tacoma Mall, is being brought back to life complete with a slightly new name at the Oakbrook Golf Club, 8102 Zircon Dr. SW in Lakewood.

In a Facebook post Oct. 24, the golf club said, “We are thrilled to welcome Chef Bill Trudnowski to the team! Over the next few weeks, the Oakhouse will be closed beginning Oct. 28 as Chef Bill and his team work on some big changes and updates.”

“Chef Bill” is Bill Trudnowski, chef and co-owner of the previous Adriatic, which closed last year. (Plans have since been filed for that site to become a Twin Peaks Sports Bar & Restaurant).

An early announcement of the opening at Oakbrook added, “He is bringing his famous mushroom soup with him!”

The site currently is home to the Oakhouse Restaurant.

“When we reopen, in early November, we will be The Adriatic at Oakbrook.”

An Oakbrook representative, in response to a query from The News Tribune, stated that more details would be forthcoming in the next few weeks. The site began its remodel this week.

The new restaurant plans to offer casual Italian-Mediterranean dishes and will be designed as a restaurant/bar space with four banquet rooms.