Here are the details on Adriatic’s new restaurant launch, reservations and opening day

Mushroom soup at Adriatic Grill. Staff file, 2014

Time to get your soup on.

A representative for The Adriatic at Oakbrook reached out to The News Tribune on Wednesday saying the restaurant is set to open with dinner service Thursday (Nov. 14) at 4 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 253-584-8888.

The original Adriatic Grill in Tacoma near the Tacoma Mall closed last year, and the new location is at Oakbrook Golf Club, 8102 Zircon Dr. SW in Lakewood.

The new location was announced last month. Bill Trudnowski, chef and co-owner of the previous Adriatic, is reopening his restaurant at the former site of the Oakhouse Restaurant.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

An early announcement of the opening at Oakbrook added, “He is bringing his famous mushroom soup with him!”





