Cuban-inspired bar food fills delicious niche at The Church Cantina

The Church Cantina opened on South Tacoma Way in August. It replaces Ah Badabing, the pizza joint. The restaurant is a restaurant and bar with Cuban-inspired bar food. You’ll find a Cuban sandwich, chicken mole sliders, chimichurri and croquetas.
Zeeks Pizza has arrived in Tacoma

Elemental Pizza in downtown Tacoma closed Aug. 18 and in its place, Zeeks Pizza opened Aug. 27, 2018. The Seattle-based restaurant, located in the two -story space at 1702 Pacific Ave., will serve pizza, wings and salads and deliver.

Getting ice cream on wheels is Bliss

Bliss Small Batch Creamery is working on opening its University Place store. In the meantime, diners can find it serving ice cream at its trailer. It also will be sending Bliss ice cream tricycles to sell packaged novelties at popular locations.

Beer in your ice cream?

Kelli Bell, owner of Chillville Creamery in Gulfport, Miss., explains why you should try their beer ice cream float. Chillville has teamed up with Gulfport's Chandeleur Brewing Company to pair beer with ice cream to create a unique summer treat.

