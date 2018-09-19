Tacoma’s first Mexican steakhouse features a tower of grilled goodies
Ta Carbon Mexican Asadero, Tacoma's first Mexican steakhouse, serves several kinds of grilled meats, grilled cactus, street tacos, torta sandwiches and regional Mexican specialties. It opened at South 56th and Orchard streets on Sept. 5.
The Church Cantina opened on South Tacoma Way in August. It replaces Ah Badabing, the pizza joint. The restaurant is a restaurant and bar with Cuban-inspired bar food. You’ll find a Cuban sandwich, chicken mole sliders, chimichurri and croquetas.
Wooden City, located at 714 Pacific Ave. in downtown Tacoma, opened in late July. Most items are less than $20 and include everything from a fried chicken sandwich to handmade pasta with lamb bolognese sauce, as well as a menu of wood-fired pizza.
Washington's first Sprouts Farmers Market is opening Aug. 15 in Mill Creek. Thousands have already expressed interest in attending on its Facebook events page. The store is one of 13 the grocer is opening nationwide in the third quarter.
Elemental Pizza in downtown Tacoma closed Aug. 18 and in its place, Zeeks Pizza opened Aug. 27, 2018. The Seattle-based restaurant, located in the two -story space at 1702 Pacific Ave., will serve pizza, wings and salads and deliver.
Shaved ice at T-Town Cafe is an elaborate dessert made with powdery shaved ice at the base, vanilla ice cream, fresh fruit and sweet, chewy mochi. Also on the menu is taiyaki – fish-shaped waffles filled with sweetened red beans or Nutella.
BBQ2U in Gig Harbor is the region's first Central-Texas style barbecue joint. The family tray is enough to feed two to three diners. It comes with three choices from a selection of seven types of barbecue. Sauce, as always, is served on the side.
Bliss Small Batch Creamery is working on opening its University Place store. In the meantime, diners can find it serving ice cream at its trailer. It also will be sending Bliss ice cream tricycles to sell packaged novelties at popular locations.
Georgia's Peach Festival features the world's biggest peach cobbler, made with 75 gallons of peaches, 90 pounds of butter, and 150 pounds of sugar. But cobbler chef Rich Bennett says one item not in the recipe is the real key.
Kelli Bell, owner of Chillville Creamery in Gulfport, Miss., explains why you should try their beer ice cream float. Chillville has teamed up with Gulfport's Chandeleur Brewing Company to pair beer with ice cream to create a unique summer treat.