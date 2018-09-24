This new ice cream company will open its first scoop shop with 32 ice cream choices daily

For months, ice cream lovers have been able to order scoops and ice cream novelties from the trailer, carts and bikes operated by Bliss Small Batch Creamery.

Soon, those scoops and novelties can be eaten at the Fircrest-based company’s first retail location. The best part? The scoop shop will offer 32 choices of ice cream every day.

If all goes as planned, Bliss will open its 25-seat location within the next week or so in University Place just off Bridgeport in the same shopping center as Whole Foods and Top Pot Doughnuts, which will be convenient for DIY doughnut-ice cream pairings.

Theresa Fouquette runs the ice cream company with her sister, Stacie Leaf. The idea of the ice cream shop grew from their first high school jobs at a Baskin-Robbins.

“Nobody ever left unhappy. It was a great job,” said Fouquette.

Leaf’s claim to teenage fame was her role as a Snohomish County Dairy Princess

They left ice cream — and the dairy princess circuit — while Fouquette went to work for her family’s business and Leaf built a career at a jewelry store, but both talked for years about opening their own ice cream company.

“We’re finally here,” said Fouquette.

While they’ve grown the mobile part of their business quickly, the brick-and-mortar location took much longer.

Watermelon sherbet from Bliss Small Batch Creamery. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

“Every opportunity has given way to another opportunity,” said Fouquette of that fast growth.

They started selling their ice cream about 10 months ago on UberEats out of their commercial kitchen in Fircrest while working on their mobile trailer, which they launched over the winter. They added bikes and carts to serve along the waterfront and at festivals and farmers markets all summer

Right when they open the doors, the sisters plan to offer 32 daily ice cream and dairy-free ice cream choices. Of those, 24 will be rotating ice creams. Eight daily choices will be vegan, said Fouquette. They plan to offer sundaes as well as ice cream by the scoop or cone, plus their ice cream novelties. (They’re working on a plan for shakes in the future).

Some flavors will be stationary, but they’ll continually rotate seasonal flavors. They’ll also offer occasional experimental ice creams.

Their standards include typical flavors, such as mint-chip, vanilla, espresso-chocolate chip and fudgy brownie, but also more fanciful experiments, such as sour cherry-amaretto, passion fruit sherbet or strawberry rose.

Fudgy brownie is chocolate ice cream studded with chunks of brownies. The ice cream is one flavor of many from Bliss Small Batch Creamery. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

The cafe comes equipped with a see-through case so diners can see the ice cream before they make a selection. That’s by design, said Fouquette, who said “we use such vivid colors” because they find that diners “eat with their eyes first.”

She recalled the first version of their summer strawberry ice cream was a pale pink, and not exactly a hit.

“Then we added just a little beet juice, and it became this really bright, lovely color. We got such stronger reactions after changing the color,” Fouquette said.

Their most popular flavors also are their most beautifully colored. The lemon-poppy seed gets its color from turmeric. The pumpkin cheesecake — a new fall seasonal — gets its orange hue from annatto.The lush green in their mint chip comes from turmeric and spirulina. The bright blue cookies-and-cream ice cream — called Cookie Monster — gets its color from spirulina.

If you’re sensing a theme with the source of the food coloring, you’d be right. They use only natural colorings and flavors in their ice cream all the way down to the cookies they source for their cookies-and-cream. They use a cream base from the Snoqualmie Ice Cream Co. With about 19 percent butterfat, the base makes for a very creamy ice cream. Their vegan ice creams use a coconut base.

Aside from vegans, the sisters also cater to gluten-free eaters. All waffle cones are gluten-free and made fresh daily.

As they prepare to open, they’ll debut a few fall favorites, such as the pumpkin cheesecake and a southern butter pecan, and they’re currently working on a maple-walnut ice cream. As fall turns to winter, they’ll bring back their popular eggnog gingersnap and their dark chocolate peppermint from last year. They’re also working on a few more holiday flavors.

Bliss Small Batch Creamery

Where: 3556 Market Place W., University Place

Info: 253-327-1922, facebook.com/blisstacoma or icecreambliss.com

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Opening: Within the next two weeks.