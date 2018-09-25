This new brewery comes with a great view and has good seating for groups

Black Fleet Brewing Taproom & Kitchen has opened quietly in downtown Tacoma.

The brewery at 2302 Fawcett Ave has been operating with limited hours during a soft opening.

It also opened with a limited menu but intends to expand beyond the nachos, tacos, chicken strips and loaded fries.

The brewery is co-owned by Kyle Maxwell and Caitlyn Byce.

The 10,000-square-foot, two-story building is equipped with a 10-barrel system and a kitchen downstairs, as well as a sprawling dining room. I spotted four-seat tables in the front that could push together for larger groups. There’s also a row of booths, bar seating and high-top seating.

The brewery opened with eight beers, including two India pale ales, a stout, an oatmeal pale ale, a dunkel weissbier, smoked red and two single malt/single hop beers. Beer is available in four-ounce pours ($2 to $2.50), 10-ounce pours ($4.50 to $5.50) and 18-ounce pours ($6).

A lineup of tasters, in four-ounce pours, at Black Fleet Brewing Taproom & Kitchen. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

The menu lists a limited selection of bar food that includes nachos, tacos, chili, chicken strips and fish and chips ($5 to $11.50).

The brewery takes its name from a fleet of warships once operated by Jeanne de Clisson, a fierce woman known for her prowess on the English Channel with her Black Fleet.

That’s pretty fitting, Maxwell notes, because the brewery has a view of the Thea Foss Waterway, named after another woman of the sea who had quite the plucky spirit.

Find Black Fleet Brewing Taproom & Kitchen in Tacoma. Sue Kidd skidd@thenewstribune.com

The brewery is located on the edge of a historic brewing district seeing some revival in recent years with the opening of 7 Seas on Jefferson Avenue and Pacific Brewing and Malting’s expansion, also on Jefferson.

Maxwell is a longtime home brewer and a PLU graduate who some might remember for his stint as an on-air intern for KISW. Byce is a second-generation local restaurateur who graduated from Central Washington University.

Black Fleet Brewing Taproom & Kitchen

Where: 2302 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma

Info: 253-327-1641 or facebook.com/BlackFleetBrewing

Hours: Call for soft opening hours, which are on the voice mail.

Note: Family friendly until 9 p.m.