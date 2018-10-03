What happens after wine grapes are harvested

Freshly harvested Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec grapes wait to be processed at the Halter Ranch winery in Paso Robles, Calif.
Zeeks Pizza has arrived in Tacoma

Elemental Pizza in downtown Tacoma closed Aug. 18 and in its place, Zeeks Pizza opened Aug. 27, 2018. The Seattle-based restaurant, located in the two -story space at 1702 Pacific Ave., will serve pizza, wings and salads and deliver.

Getting ice cream on wheels is Bliss

If all goes as planned, Bliss Small Batch Creamery will open a 25-seat location within the next week or so in University Place. They used a mobile trailer to sell their ice cream over the winter and added bikes and carts during the summer.

Beer in your ice cream?

Kelli Bell, owner of Chillville Creamery in Gulfport, Miss., explains why you should try their beer ice cream float. Chillville has teamed up with Gulfport's Chandeleur Brewing Company to pair beer with ice cream to create a unique summer treat.

