Drink in the whimsy, bubbly at Blue Octopus Champagne Bar
The Blue Octopus Champagne Bar is now open in Tacoma’s Proctor neighborhood with a menu of champagne by the glass, flight or bottle, plus wine, cider and beer. It lists an extensive menu of sparkling wine cocktails and mimosas.
Street Eats Mobile Eatery is a new food truck from Cory LaFranchi, a culinary school graduate. His food is chef-driven with assertive, interesting flavors and ingredients not typical of most area food trucks. Burgers currently highlight the menu.
Ta Carbon Mexican Asadero, Tacoma's first Mexican steakhouse, serves several kinds of grilled meats, grilled cactus, street tacos, torta sandwiches and regional Mexican specialties. It opened at South 56th and Orchard streets on Sept. 5.
The Church Cantina opened on South Tacoma Way in August. It replaces Ah Badabing, the pizza joint. The restaurant is a restaurant and bar with Cuban-inspired bar food. You’ll find a Cuban sandwich, chicken mole sliders, chimichurri and croquetas.
Wooden City, located at 714 Pacific Ave. in downtown Tacoma, opened in late July. Most items are less than $20 and include everything from a fried chicken sandwich to handmade pasta with lamb bolognese sauce, as well as a menu of wood-fired pizza.
Washington's first Sprouts Farmers Market is opening Aug. 15 in Mill Creek. Thousands have already expressed interest in attending on its Facebook events page. The store is one of 13 the grocer is opening nationwide in the third quarter.
Elemental Pizza in downtown Tacoma closed Aug. 18 and in its place, Zeeks Pizza opened Aug. 27, 2018. The Seattle-based restaurant, located in the two -story space at 1702 Pacific Ave., will serve pizza, wings and salads and deliver.
Shaved ice at T-Town Cafe is an elaborate dessert made with powdery shaved ice at the base, vanilla ice cream, fresh fruit and sweet, chewy mochi. Also on the menu is taiyaki – fish-shaped waffles filled with sweetened red beans or Nutella.
BBQ2U in Gig Harbor is the region's first Central-Texas style barbecue joint. The family tray is enough to feed two to three diners. It comes with three choices from a selection of seven types of barbecue. Sauce, as always, is served on the side.
If all goes as planned, Bliss Small Batch Creamery will open a 25-seat location within the next week or so in University Place. They used a mobile trailer to sell their ice cream over the winter and added bikes and carts during the summer.
Georgia's Peach Festival features the world's biggest peach cobbler, made with 75 gallons of peaches, 90 pounds of butter, and 150 pounds of sugar. But cobbler chef Rich Bennett says one item not in the recipe is the real key.
