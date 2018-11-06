Here’s where to dine out for Thanksgiving 2018 in the Tacoma area

Mashed potatoes on the ceiling.
Soupy green bean casserole.
Dry turkey.
Burned pie.
That’s enough cooking trauma to ditch Thanksgiving meal prep and let someone else do all the work.
You, too? I get it. I hate doing dishes.
Here’s where to dine out in the Tacoma area for Thanksgiving 2018, which is on Nov. 22.
Higher-end restaurants fill up fast, so call right away.
However, there are plenty of restaurants here with wide open reservations. Some even welcome walk-in diners. Have one to add to the list? Call Sue Kidd at 253-597-8270 or email sue.kidd@thenewstribune.com
BEN DEW’S CLUBHOUSE GRILL
Contact: 6501 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, 253-564-4442
Atmosphere: Casual family restaurant.
Reservations: Required for parties of five or more.
Serving: Open at 7 a.m. for regular breakfast menu. Thanksgiving dinner served 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Regular menu served, plus a select Thanksgiving entree menu that includes a Thanksgiving plate with turkey, gravy, potatoes, stuffing, yams, soup or salad and a slice of pie ($18 adults/$16 senior portion). Also serving a ham and scalloped potatoes plate ($17.50), prime rib in three sizes ($24.99/$29.99/$43.99) and salmon Wellington ($19). Dessert selection includes pumpkin pie, pecan pie and pumpkin cheesecake.
BLACK BEAR DINER LAKEWOOD
Contact: 10115 South Tacoma Way, Lakewood, 253-267-0238; blackbeardiner.com/location/lakewood/
Atmosphere: Casual family restaurant.
Reservations: Not accepted. Walk-in only.
Serving: Open regular business hours and serving full regular menu all day, plus a Thanksgiving dinner entree that includes turkey, choice of soup or salad, corn muffin, mashed red potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetables and a slice of pie ($17.99). Also available is a prime rib dinner ($19.99).
BRIX 25
Contact: 3315 Harborview Drive, Gig Harbor, 253-858-6626, harborbrix.com
Atmosphere: Upscale dining room. Waterfront restaurant with a water view.
Reservations: Nearly fully booked.
Serving: 12:30-6:30 p.m. Full regular menu available, plus specials. Special entrees include reverse-seared turkey, cranberry-cornbread stuffing, “dark meat” pate, brown sugar squash, baby carrots and spiced rum gravy ($28). Other special entrees include roasted prime rib ($39) and smoked pheasant ($28).
CLIFF HOUSE
Contact: 6300 Marine View Drive, Tacoma, 253-927-0400, cliffhousetacoma.com
Atmosphere: Upscale with a water view.
Reservations: Filling fast. Reserve on opentable.com.
Serving: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Limited entree menu includes Thanksgiving plate with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetables and cranberries ($30). Other entree selections include prime rib ($45), crab-stuffed King salmon ($43), butternut squash ravioli ($29) and Alaskan King crab legs ($55).
GATEWAY COTTAGE
Contact: 124 146th St. S., Tacoma, 253-536-8100
Atmosphere: Homey and cozy, safe to bring your mother and picky sister-in-law.
Reservations: Encouraged.
Serving: 1-6 p.m. Five entree choices that include a Thanksgiving turkey dinner plate, ham dinner, turkey-ham combo dinner, stuffed salmon or baron of beef ($27.95 adults/$14.95 kids). Dinners include all the trimmings, plus a slice of pumpkin pie.
HOB NOB RESTAURANT
Contact: 716 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, 253-272-3200; hobnobtacoma.com
Atmosphere: Casual family restaurant.
Reservations: Encouraged.
Serving: Breakfast served 6:30-11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving dinner served 12:30-8 p.m. Serving a turkey or ham plate ($26 adults/$10 kids). Plates include stuffing, cranberry sauce, a roll, slice of pie or pumpkin whoopie pie, plus three side choices that include mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, baked potato, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, brown butter green beans with almonds, fried Brussels sprouts, candied maple carrots and more.
Tip: Bar open until midnight with a “leftovers” menu of turkey sandwiches with mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.
LOBSTER SHOP
Contact: 4015 Ruston Way, Tacoma, 253-759-2165; lobstershop.com
Atmosphere: Upscale water-view restaurant.
Reservations: Nearly full. Walk-ins welcome in bar and lounge.
Serving: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Select Thanksgiving menu with limited entree selection. Entrees include a traditional Thanksgiving plate with candied yams, cream-and-butter whipped potatoes, herbed pan gravy, Brussels sprouts, apple-cranberry-kale stuffing, cranberry-orange sauce, butterflake rolls and more ($33.95 adults/$14.95 kids 6-10/$6.95 kids 5 and younger). Other entrees include Dungeness crab stuffed mahi ($38), slow-roasted prime rib ($39), filet mignon ($42) and pumpkin ravioli ($24).
PACIFIC GRILL
Contact: 1502 Pacific Ave., Tacoma, 253-627-3535, pacificgrilltacoma.com
Atmosphere: Swanky sense-of-place, upscale.
Reservations: Most likely full.
Serving: 2-7 p.m. A special menu of select entrees including a Thanksgiving plate with carved sage-roasted turkey, wild mushroom stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce with Grand Marnier, green bean casserole and crispy onions ($30). Other entrees include braised lamb shank ($36), duck confit ($32), grilled king salmon ($34), cauliflower steak ($22), oyster clambake ($32) and more
STANLEY AND SEAFORT’S
Contact: 115 E. 34th St., Tacoma, 253-473-7300, stanleyandseaforts.com
Atmosphere: Upscale with a stunning city view.
Reservations: Few left.
Serving: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A select list of entrees that includes a Thanksgiving dinner plate that has turkey, chicken-apple-sausage stuffing, turkey gravy, mashed Yukon gold potatoes, chef’s vegetables, cranberry relish ($32). Other entrees include filet mignon ($45/$52), rock salt roasted prime rib ($39/$45), grilled wild coho salmon ($30), lobster tails ($49), grilled tomahawk pork chop ($32).
Also: A full Thanksgiving take-out meal available for 10-12 with pickup on Nov. 21 ($250, more details below)
TANGLEWOOD GRILL
Contact: 3222 56th St. NW, Gig Harbor, 253-858-5555, tanglewoodgrill.com
Atmosphere: Upscale leaning family restaurant.
Reservations: Highly recommended. Last reservation at 4.
Serving: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. A select menu of entrees including a Thanksgiving plate with roasted turkey, candied yams, mashed potatoes, herb pan gravy, stuffing, balsamic glazed Brussels sprouts with pancetta, cranberry sauce ($27 adults/$14 kids 10 and younger). Other entrees include Alaskan salmon ($24), prime rib ($30) and pumpkin ravioli ($18).
THE HOMESTEAD
Contact: 7837 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma, 253-476-9000, homesteadwa.com
Atmosphere: Come-as-you-are casual with a homey vibe.
Reservations: Recommended for groups of 5 or more.
Serving: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Select entree menu. A Thanksgiving dinner plate with roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, choice of soup or salad, and pie ($18.49). Also serving New York steak ($18.25), ham dinner ($17.25), chicken fried steak ($17.99) and a children’s half portion ham or turkey dinner plate ($9.99)
THE MILL RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR
Contact: 900 Meridian Ave. E., Milton, 253-831-4936; themillofmilton.com
Atmosphere: An upscale leaning family restaurant.
Reservations: Recommended.
Serving: 12-6 p.m. Select menu available including a Thanksgiving plate with turkey breast and apple-walnut stuffing, cranberry mostarda, buttermilk mashed potatoes, turkey gravy and green bean casserole ($27). Other entree selections include prime rib ($38/$49) and vegan wild mushroom polenta ($18)
WARTHOG BBQ PIT PARKLAND
Contact: 11811 Pacific Ave S., Tacoma, 253-426-1980, warthogbbq.com
Atmosphere: Laid-back barbecue joint.
Reservations: Call for details.
Serving: 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. A limited barbecue menu, plus Thanksgiving dinner plate that includes smoked-and-roasted turkey, turkey gravy, cranberry relish, cornbread sausage stuffing, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, glazed sweet potatoes, roasted vegetables, soup or salad, cornbread. Pie selection available.
TAKE-OUT COOKED DINNERS
BRANK’S BBQ
Contact: 13701 24th St. E., Sumner; 253-891-1789; branksbbq.com
Details: Order smoked turkeys now for pre-Thanksgiving pick up. 10-to-12-pound turkeys are $46.95. 18-to-20-pound turkeys are $75.95. 7-to-9-pound hams are $58.95. Side dishes available include cheesy hashbrown casserole ($16.99), green beans with bacon and onion ($12.99), green bean casserole ($15.99), macaroni and cheese ($17.99), dozen cornbread ($14) and quart of gravy ($6.50). Pumpkin roll for dessert ($15.75). Call for ordering and pick-up instructions.
MARLENE’S MARKET & DELI
Contact: 2951 S. 38th St., Tacoma, 253-472-4080, marlenesmarket-deli.com (click on deli for Thanksgiving to-go menu).
Details: Full to-go Thanksgiving dinners available for pickup Nov. 20 and 21 (market is closed Thanksgiving day). Dinners must be paid for by Nov. 16. Options include a turkey take-out dinner for two ($29.99) and a gluten-free turkey take-out dinner for two ($29.99). Also available are a roasted turkey dinner feeding 8-10 ($159.99) and a ham dinner for 8-10 ($149.99). Those dinners include cranberry chutney, gravy, a choice of pie and three side dish choices that include smashed potatoes, maple roasted sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing and more.
STANLEY AND SEAFORT’S
Contact: 115 E. 34th St., Tacoma, 253-473-7300, stanleyandseaforts.com
Details: Limited number of full take-and-bake Thanksgiving meals that feed 10 to 12. Pickup is Nov. 21. Meals include a brined 22-to-24-pound turkey, Yukon gold mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, candied yams, apple-sausage stuffing, cranberry relish, a garlic butter baguette and a whole key lime or pumpkin pie. Cost is $250. Call to reserve.
