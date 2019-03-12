Here’s where to get free pancakes in the Tacoma area on Tuesday

All day Tuesday (March 12), diners can get a free short stack from participating International House of Pancakes locations. The give-away is a nod to one of the most wonderful of all made-up food holidays — National Pancake Day —and is also a fundraiser for Flip it Forward for Kids, an organization that helps kids battling critical illnesses.
The offer is for a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes. There are IHOP restaurants in Tacoma, Puyallup and Lakewood.
The no-strings deal is good only for dine-in customers only.
