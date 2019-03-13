Pie (Pi) Day is here. These are the best places to grab a slice in the Tacoma area

Who knew that this week was the ultimate for celebrating carbs?
Tuesday (March 12) was National Pancake Day. And Thursday (March 14)? That’s Pi (Pie) Day, of course. Get the tongue-in-cheek math joke?
For your local pie needs, here are a few of my favorites.
Anglea’s: This Midland restaurant is my current go-to for my various pie needs. The restaurant carries a nice rotation of pies, anywhere from six to 10 kinds. I like the sour cream lemon and think they do swell things with berries, and the pecan is super rich and thick, but my real pie love at Anglea’s is the double-crust apple pie. It’s heavy on cinnamon and the apples are cut just a bit thicker so there’s a bit of substance to them. The double crust is nice and flaky. I like my slice cold, but they’ll warm it up and slap some ice cream on it if you ask.
Hot pastry tip: Joe Waldherr, son of the famous Peggy Waldherr of Peggy’s Cinnamon Rolls (formerly of Freighthouse Square), is making cinnamon rolls for Anglea’s right now. How cool is that? 7511 Portland Ave E., Tacoma, 253-531-9329.
The Homestead: I’d like to remind everyone that this homestyle comfort food stop offers a free slice of pie with dinner. Who does that anymore? Answer: Nobody. In a smackdown between the coconut cream and chocolate cream, I don’t know which would win, so I’d eat them both, just to be safe. In addition to the cream pie slices that come as a dinner bonus, the bakery case usually holds an apple, berry, lemon meringue, among others.
CJ’s Deli: This deli in Bonney Lake has a constant rotation of pies with multiple flavors featured (and whole pies available for purchase, order ahead). 18401 Veterans Memorial Dr. E., Bonney Lake, 253-826-0672, Facebook.
Little Park Restaurant: This diner in Spanaway has a sizable rotation of pies in its case, usually at least four to six choices. If it’s available, don’t miss the blackberry pie. 17106 Pacific Ave. S., Spanaway, 253-531-1343.
Wholesale pie: These two bakeries don’t have retail locations, but look them up on Facebook to find out where you can pick up their desserts. Spilled Butter Desserts, based in Tacoma, has a crack pie that is unrelentingly rich with a creamy butterscotch filling. Puyallup-based The Vintage Baker (formerly Tattered Apron Bakery) has built a following at farmers markets for its dazzling fruit pies. These days, owner Jessica Duggan is traveling around with a pie trailer.
The road to Ashford: Copper Creek Inn Restaurant (right now) and Wildberry Restaurant (later in spring when it reopens from its winter hiatus) should be on your must-try list. Pair their famous blackberry pie with a road trip to Mt. Rainier.
Your Turn: Please add a comment below with your favorite stop for pie in the county. Where is it, and what do they serve that you like?
